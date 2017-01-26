Swimmers third, fourth at True Team section meet

Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys swimming and diving collected 187 team points at the Section 2A True Team meet to place third behind Breck/Blake which edged Orono 494-409 points for the section title and a spot in the Class A state True Team meet at the University of Minnesota.

Tyler Metz won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.48 seconds and was third in the 200 free final in 1:52.11. Park eighth grader Hayden Zheng takes a breath during the 200-yard Individual Medley at a Metro West Conference dual meet at Bloomington Jefferson Jan. 5. Zheng won the 100 fly at the Maroon and Gold Invite on Saturday. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson)

Tommy McGinn and Michael Hunter swam to fourth (59.77) and fifth (1:00.21) places in the 100 fly, respectively. Matt McGonigle edged McGinn for sixth place in the 500 free in 5:15.30. McGinn touched the wall in 5:16.45. In the 100 back it was Graham Noble edging teammate Carson Knoer for fifth place in 1:00.91 compared to his sixth-place time of 1:01.26.

Benilde’s top 200 free relay team of Hunter, McGinn, McGonigle and Metz was runner-up in 1:35.29 and the same group was fourth in the 400 free relay to close out the meet.

Orioles fourth in 6AA

St. Louis Park emerged from a loaded eight-team Section 6AA field with 1,028.5 points to finish fourth behind Edina, Cretin-Derham Hall and Hopkins.

The Orioles started strong winning the 200 medley relay in 1:41.10 with the team of junior David Salamzadeh, eighth grader Hayden Zheng and seniors Nate Stone and Nils Rykken.

Zheng clocked the quickest time in the 200 I.M. of 1:58.39 with Salamzadeh fifth in 2:07.26 and Zheng also won the 100 breaststroke in 59.88 ahead of Edina freshman Jacob Biscan in 1:02.08 and Rykken’s third place time of 1:03.14.

Rykken won the 50 free in 22.33 with seventh grader Dan Lainsbury 11th and freshman Will Schwietering 12th in 24.54 and 24.68 seconds, respectively.

Stone was runner-up in the 100 fly in 52.63.

Max Bechtold swam to fifth place in the 500 free in 5:12.36 after Edina swept the top four points to add 122 points to the team total.

Park’s 400 free relay was runner-up to Edina in 3:20.66 with the foursome of Stone, Zheng, Salamzadeh and Rykken.

