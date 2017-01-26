Swimmers third, fourth at True Team section meet

Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys swimming and diving collected 187 team points at the Section 2A True Team meet to place third behind Breck/Blake which edged Orono 494-409 points for the section title and a spot in the Class A state True Team meet at the University of Minnesota.
Tyler Metz won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.48 seconds and was third in the 200 free final in 1:52.11.
Tommy McGinn and Michael Hunter swam to fourth (59.77) and fifth (1:00.21) places in the 100 fly, respectively. Matt McGonigle edged McGinn for sixth place in the 500 free in 5:15.30. McGinn touched the wall in 5:16.45. In the 100 back it was Graham Noble edging teammate Carson Knoer for fifth place in 1:00.91 compared to his sixth-place time of 1:01.26.
Benilde’s top 200 free relay team of Hunter, McGinn, McGonigle and Metz was runner-up in 1:35.29 and the same group was fourth in the 400 free relay to close out the meet.
Orioles fourth in 6AA
St. Louis Park emerged from a loaded eight-team Section 6AA field with 1,028.5 points to finish fourth behind Edina, Cretin-Derham Hall and Hopkins.
The Orioles started strong winning the 200 medley relay in 1:41.10 with the team of junior David Salamzadeh, eighth grader Hayden Zheng and seniors Nate Stone and Nils Rykken.
Zheng clocked the quickest time in the 200 I.M. of 1:58.39 with Salamzadeh fifth in 2:07.26 and Zheng also won the 100 breaststroke in 59.88 ahead of Edina freshman Jacob Biscan in 1:02.08 and Rykken’s third place time of 1:03.14.
Rykken won the 50 free in 22.33 with seventh grader Dan Lainsbury 11th and freshman Will Schwietering 12th in 24.54 and 24.68 seconds, respectively.
Stone was runner-up in the 100 fly in 52.63.
Max Bechtold swam to fifth place in the 500 free in 5:12.36 after Edina swept the top four points to add 122 points to the team total.
Park’s 400 free relay was runner-up to Edina in 3:20.66 with the foursome of Stone, Zheng, Salamzadeh and Rykken.
