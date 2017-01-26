South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Jan. 27-Feb. 3

Friday, Jan. 27
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
BOBBY Z’S PURPLE RAIN CONCERT
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: 952-474-8876
Saturday, Jan. 28
BREAKFAST AT
THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
SHEEP TO COZY
CREATION
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
BIG ISLAND
AND BACK
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: bigislandandback.com
ICE FISHING
TOURNAMENT
When: 12:30-2 p.m.
Where: Carson’s Bay, Shorewood
Info: bit.ly/2jgCahO
SPINNING FIBER MAGIC: A BEGINNING SPINNING
WORKSHOP
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm
Info: threeriversparks.org
SNOWSHOE
TRACKING HEIGHT
When: 2:30-4 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center
Info: threeriversparks.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
WONDERCURE
CONCERT
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
ENEMY PLANES
CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
Sunday, Jan. 29
LAKE MINNETONKA WEDDING EXPO
When: Noon-3:30 p.m.
Where: Old Log Theatre
Info: bit.ly/2k8X96s
BREWGRASS
SUNDAYS CONCERT
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOR NATURE BASED TEACHING
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
Monday, Jan. 30
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
QUILT GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: LIL FARMHANDS
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
TAI-CHI
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BABY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
WELLNESS
WORKSHOP
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
Tuesday, Jan. 31
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
Wednesday, Feb. 1
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
WINTER MORNINGS ON THE FARM
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
VERY TRIO CONCERT
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
RILEY PURGATORY BLUFF CREEK
WATERSHED
DISTRICT
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie City Hall, 8080 Mitchell Rd., Eden Prairie
Info: rpbcwd.org
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Deephaven City Hall
Info: greenwoodmn.com
Thursday, Feb. 2
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED
DISTRICT
OPERATIONS AND PROGRAMS
COMMITTEE
MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: MCWD offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
LADIES NIGHT OUT: ‘MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Old Log Theatre
Info: oldlog.com
Friday, Feb. 3
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com