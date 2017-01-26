Community & People

South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Jan. 27-Feb. 3

By

Friday, Jan. 27
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

BOBBY Z’S PURPLE RAIN CONCERT
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: 952-474-8876

Saturday, Jan. 28
BREAKFAST AT
THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org

SHEEP TO COZY
CREATION
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org

BIG ISLAND
AND BACK
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: bigislandandback.com

ICE FISHING
TOURNAMENT
When: 12:30-2 p.m.
Where: Carson’s Bay, Shorewood
Info: bit.ly/2jgCahO

SPINNING FIBER MAGIC: A BEGINNING SPINNING
WORKSHOP
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm
Info: threeriversparks.org

SNOWSHOE
TRACKING HEIGHT
When: 2:30-4 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center
Info: threeriversparks.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

WONDERCURE
CONCERT
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

ENEMY PLANES
CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Sunday, Jan. 29
LAKE MINNETONKA WEDDING EXPO
When: Noon-3:30 p.m.
Where: Old Log Theatre
Info: bit.ly/2k8X96s

BREWGRASS
SUNDAYS CONCERT
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOR NATURE BASED TEACHING
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, Jan. 30
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

QUILT GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: LIL FARMHANDS
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org

TAI-CHI
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

BABY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

WELLNESS
WORKSHOP
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

Tuesday, Jan. 31
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

Wednesday, Feb. 1
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

WINTER MORNINGS ON THE FARM
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org

FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

VERY TRIO CONCERT
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

RILEY PURGATORY BLUFF CREEK
WATERSHED
DISTRICT
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie City Hall, 8080 Mitchell Rd., Eden Prairie
Info: rpbcwd.org

GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Deephaven City Hall
Info: greenwoodmn.com

Thursday, Feb. 2
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED
DISTRICT
OPERATIONS AND PROGRAMS
COMMITTEE
MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: MCWD offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org

LADIES NIGHT OUT: ‘MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Old Log Theatre
Info: oldlog.com

Friday, Feb. 3
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com