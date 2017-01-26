Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF HENNEPIN
FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 27-PA-PR-17-14
Estate of Elsie Margaret Pitcher,
also known as Elsie M. Pitcher
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of Decedents Will, dated December 8, 2014 (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Any objections may be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after proper notice of hearing.
Dated: January 17, 2017
Julie Peterson
Registrar
Kate Fogarty
Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant
Leah R. Gilbert
Gilbert Legal, PLLC
1333 Woodlawn Circle
Waconia, MN 55387
Attorney License No: 0389900
Telephone: (952) 567-9905
FAX: (952) 283-1756
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Wayzata Sun Sailor
January 26, February 2, 2017
645354