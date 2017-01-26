Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 27-PA-PR-17-14

Estate of Elsie Margaret Pitcher,

also known as Elsie M. Pitcher

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of Decedents Will, dated December 8, 2014 (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Any objections may be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after proper notice of hearing.

Dated: January 17, 2017

Julie Peterson

Registrar

Kate Fogarty

Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant

Leah R. Gilbert

Gilbert Legal, PLLC

1333 Woodlawn Circle

Waconia, MN 55387

Attorney License No: 0389900

Telephone: (952) 567-9905

FAX: (952) 283-1756

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Wayzata Sun Sailor

January 26, February 2, 2017

645354