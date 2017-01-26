Ordinances – CITY OF EXCELSIOR

Hennepin County, Minnesota

Summary of Ordinance No. 554

The full text is available for public inspection at the Excelsior City Offices during regular business hours

An Ordinance Amending the Zoning Ordinance of the Excelsior City Code to Amend Article 15 Nonconforming Buildings, Structures and Uses

THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EXCELSIOR HEREBY ORDAINS:

The Municipal Code of the City of Excelsior is amended to adopt Ordinance No. 533:

Article 15 Nonconforming Buildings, Structures and Uses

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Excelsior, Minnesota, on this 17th day of January, 2017.

Mark W. Gaylord, Mayor

ATTEST: Ann Orlofsky

City Clerk

Kristi Luger

City Manager

First Reading: December 19, 2016

Second Reading and Adoption: January 17, 2017

Effective Date of Ordinance: February 26, 2017

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

January 26, 2017

645648