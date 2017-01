NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

St. Louis Park Schools ISD 283 has the following surplus vehicles for sale to the highest bidder via sealed bid:

1990 Chevy 3/4 Ton with Plow

1998 Chevy Van

1988 Chevy S-10

For information please visit:

www.slpschools.org

departments/facilities

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

January 26, 2017

645395