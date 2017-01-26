Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK NOTICE OF APPEAL OF VARIANCE DECISION 3338 LIBRARY LANE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of St. Louis Park received an appeal to the Board of Zoning Appeals decision to deny Library Lane LLC (Marge Nelson) request for a variance from the requirements of Section 36-162(d)(2)a of the Zoning Ordinance for a 256 square foot variance to allow 1,056 square feet of ground floor area for accessory buildings instead of the 800 square feet maximum allowed for property located at 3338 Library Lane.

The appeal will be considered by the City Council on Monday, February 6, 2017, 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The City Council has the authority to either vote to approve or deny the applicants variance request.

Auxiliary aids for persons with disabilities are available upon request. To make arrangements, please call 952/928-2840 at least 96 hours in advance of meeting.

If you have any questions, contact Gary Morrison with the Community Development Department at (952) 924-2592.

MELISSA KENNEDY

CITY CLERK

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

January 26, 2017

645699