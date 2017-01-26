Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING

ON PETITION FOR ALLOWANCE OF TRUSTEES ACCOUNTS, DISCHARGE OF TRUSTEE, AND TERMINATION OF TRUST PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. 501C.0203
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF HENNEPIN
DISTRICT COURT
FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CASE TYPE: TRUST
Court File No.: 27-C4-01-00069
In the Matter of the Supplemental Needs Trust of Susan Becker.
William C. Johnson, as Trustee of the Susan Becker Supplemental Needs Trust, has filed a Petition to Allow the Trustees Accounting for Period from August 1, 2105 through September 8, 2015, Discharge the Trustee, and Terminate the Trust. It is Ordered that on February 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Room C-400 of the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 South Sixth Street, Minneapolis, MN 55487, on the Petition.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 15 days before the time set for the hearing, and by Publishing this Notice and Order at least 20 days before the time set for the hearing, in accordance with Minn. Stat. 501C.0203, subd. 1.
Dated: xxxxxx
BY THE COURT
Hon. Elizabeth D. Cutter
Judge of District Court
By: /s/ XXXXXXXX
Court Administrator
Attorney for Trustee
Barton C. Gernander,
MN ID# 026779X
Burns & Hansen, P.A.
8401 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN 55426
Telephone: (952) 564-6262
Facsimile: (952) 564-6263
Published in the
St. Louis Park Sun Sailor
January 26, 2017
645435