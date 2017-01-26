Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING

ON PETITION FOR ALLOWANCE OF TRUSTEES ACCOUNTS, DISCHARGE OF TRUSTEE, AND TERMINATION OF TRUST PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. 501C.0203

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

DISTRICT COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CASE TYPE: TRUST

Court File No.: 27-C4-01-00069

In the Matter of the Supplemental Needs Trust of Susan Becker.

William C. Johnson, as Trustee of the Susan Becker Supplemental Needs Trust, has filed a Petition to Allow the Trustees Accounting for Period from August 1, 2105 through September 8, 2015, Discharge the Trustee, and Terminate the Trust. It is Ordered that on February 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Room C-400 of the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 South Sixth Street, Minneapolis, MN 55487, on the Petition.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

Notice shall be given by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 15 days before the time set for the hearing, and by Publishing this Notice and Order at least 20 days before the time set for the hearing, in accordance with Minn. Stat. 501C.0203, subd. 1.

Dated: xxxxxx

BY THE COURT

Hon. Elizabeth D. Cutter

Judge of District Court

By: /s/ XXXXXXXX

Court Administrator

Attorney for Trustee

Barton C. Gernander,

MN ID# 026779X

[email protected]

Burns & Hansen, P.A.

8401 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 300

Minneapolis, MN 55426

Telephone: (952) 564-6262

Facsimile: (952) 564-6263

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

January 26, 2017

645435