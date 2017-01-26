Meadow Ridge student takes second place in nationwide writing contest

Kate Borchardt, a fourth grader in Angie Hoffman’s class at Meadow Ridge Elementary, was recently awarded second place in Mrs. P’s 8th annual Be a Famous Writer national contest for her story “The Winchester Library.” Kate Borchardt, a fourth grader in Angie Hoffmann’s class at Meadow Ridge Elementary, was recently awarded second place in Mrs. P’s 8th annual Be a Famous Writer national contest for her story “The Winchester Library.”

Contest entries were judged for their originality, creativity, humor and sense of adventure.

“The Winchester Library” tells the story of what books at the library do at night when they’re not being read.

Saanvi Rangarajan, a kindergartner in Elli Radue’s class, received a certificate of achievement for Extra-Good Writers’ Honor Roll for her story “Library in Mars.”

Claudia McDonald and Sarah Winters, fourth graders in Tami Corder’s class, also received a certificate of achievement for Extra-Good Writers’ Honor Roll for their story “The Library Story… How it All Started.”

The contest accepts entries from K-4 classrooms across the country, and winners are chosen by a panel of celebrity judges and Mrs. P, who is portrayed by comedian Kathy Kinney.

For more information, visit contest.mrsp.com.

To watch a YouTube video of Mrs. P announcing the contest winners, visit youtu.be/QZnvJSctGm0.