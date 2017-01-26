Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF PLYMOUTH

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 STREET SWEEPING PROGRAM

PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA

CITY PROJECT NO. 17018

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Plymouth until Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at the Plymouth City Hall at 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth, MN, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the 2017 Street Sweeping Program, City Project No. 17018, as described below and including:

SWEEP # 1 315 Miles REGENERATIVE AIR STREET SWEEPING

SWEEP # 1 49 Acres REGENERATIVE AIR PARKING LOT SWEEPING

SWEEP # 2 315 Miles REGENERATIVE AIR STREET SWEEPING

SWEEP # 3 315 Miles REGENERATIVE AIR STREET SWEEPING

OPTIONAL Miles MECHANICAL BROOM SWEEPING

(MINIMUM 50 MILES PER SWEEP,

MAXIMUM 315 MILES PER SWEEP)

Bids shall be on the forms provided for that purpose and according to the Contract Documents dated January, 2017.

Bid Forms and Contract Documents may be viewed at the City Engineering Department.

Contractors desiring a copy of the Bid Forms and Contract Documents may obtain them from the City of Plymouth Web Site at www.plymouthmn.gov/bids.

Bid Security in the amount of 5% of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bids shall be directed to the Engineering Division, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, BID FOR 2017 STREET SWEEPING PROGRAM, CITY PROJECT NO. 17018

The City of Plymouth reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

DATED: JANURARY, 2017

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

January 26, 2017

643046

http://sailor.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/01/643046-1.pdf