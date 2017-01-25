Wayzata native to appear on ‘Shark Tank’ with company Vibes

Jackson Mann will pitch his high-fidelity earplugs on the Jan. 27 episode Wayzata native Jackson Mann will appear on the Jan. 27 episode of “Shark Tank” with his high-fidelity earplug company Vibes. (Submitted photo)

Like many innovations, the idea for Jackson Mann’s high-fidelity earplugs was born out of the desire to solve a problem. Attending a concert in 2014, the Wayzata native ruptured an eardrum after standing too close to a speaker. At the suggestion of his doctor, he wore a pair of foam earplugs the next time he went out for a show.

“I put them in and instantly realized that they completely destroyed the sound quality,” he said.

Mann had an idea: To create a pair of earplugs specifically designed for listening to live music that would lower decibel levels without altering sound quality. He enlisted the help of the University of Minnesota’s Audiology Department for product testing and worked with Minneapolis concert venues and music festivals during development.

“They lower decibels equally from base to treble, so unlike a foam earplug, Vibes actually filter acoustics. So at concerts, sporting events or any loud event, it allows you to still hear the music clearly, just at a lower decibel where your ears aren’t becoming damaged,” Mann said.

According to the National Institute of Health, long or repeated exposure to sounds at or above 85 decibels can cause hearing loss. The sound at an average concert is around 98 to 115 decibels. Vibes earplugs are specifically designed for listening to live music. Wayzata native Jackson Mann, founder of the Minneapolis-based startup company, said the earplugs lower decibel levels without altering sound quality like traditional foam earplugs. (Submitted photo)

Mann, a 2007 Wayzata High School graduate and University of St. Thomas alumnus, founded the startup company in Minneapolis and began selling the high-fidelity earplugs. The company had been in business for about five months when he flew out to California in June to film a segment for the reality television show “Shark Tank.” The show features up-and-coming entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas to high-profile investors. The episode will air Friday, Jan. 27, on ABC.

Mann said he was excited to learn that his segment would air, because not segments do, and that his company’s name would get some national exposure.

“It was definitely much more nerve-racking in person than you could imagine,” Mann said. “When all the lights and cameras are on and the director’s there and you’re five feet away from millionaire and billionaire investors. … I would say nerves were pretty high.” High-fidelity earplugs from Minneapolis-based startup company Vibes, founded by Wayzata native Jackson Mann, will be featured on an upcoming episode of “Shark Tank.” (Submitted photo)

The earplugs are for sale outside Minnesota in all House of Blues locations and some music festivals, but they are most readily available at various local music retail locations, concert venues and music festivals around the Twin Cities, as well as online. Mann said his goal is to get the earplugs into a wider market by partnering with larger music entities like ticket-sales and live-events companies.

Giving back is also a reason Mann wants to expand sales. The company has partnered with Hear the World Foundation to ensure that each pair of earplugs purchased helps fund hearing projects that provide hearing aids, health care and education to those in need around the world.

“That’s part of our larger mission on hearing health – to say you can protect your own hearing with Vibes and then also give somebody else the opportunity to hear,” Mann said.

To learn more, visit discovervibes.com.

Contact Jason Jenkins at [email protected]