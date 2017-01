Wayzata events calendar: Jan. 26 – Feb. 4

By Jason Jenkins

Thursday, Jan. 26

BOOK CLUB

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: MARK STARY AND BRIAN JOHNSON

Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill

When: 8-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabarandgrill.com

Friday, Jan. 27

GAME ON! ESCAPE THE TOY STORE

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: SMITH’N’THOMPSON

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

LIVE MUSIC: COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT – CHARLIE ROTH

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org

Saturday, Jan. 28

HISTORY COMES ALIVE: EMILY O. GOODRIDGE GREY

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

STEM SATURDAYS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 3-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: BOURBON RENEWAL

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

LUX STRING QUARTET: ‘HOMEWARD’ CONCERT

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church of Minnetonka, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info: luxstringquartet.com

Sunday, Jan. 29

DECA COMPETITION

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

Monday, Jan. 30

8TH GRADE AND WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL COMBINED CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7-8 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

Tuesday, Jan. 31

FAMILY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

PUBLIC MEETING ON REALIGNMENT OF SUPERIOR AND WAYZATA BOULEVARD INTERSECTION

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

Wednesday, Feb. 1

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club

When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

TRIVIA MAFIA

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7 p.m.

Info: triviamafia.com

Thursday, Feb. 2

OPENING RECEPTION: STUDENT SHOW

Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Dr., Wayzata

When: 6-8 p.m.

Info: minnetonkaarts.org

OPENING RECEPTION: CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN BOTANICALS

Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Dr. Wayzata

When: 6-8 p.m.

Info: minnetonkaarts.org

LIVE MUSIC: SHANE MARTIN

Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill

When: 8-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabarandgrill.com

Friday, Feb. 3

WAYZATA HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7:30 a.m.

Info: wayzata.org

BLUE WATER THEATRE CO. OPEN HOUSE

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church of Minnetonka, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 4-8 p.m.

Info: bluewatertheatre.com

LIVE MUSIC: SONICALLY SPEAKING

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

LIVE MUSIC: SAINT PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 8 p.m.

Info and tickets: thespco.org or 651-291-1144

Saturday, Feb. 4

STEM SATURDAYS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: SCARLET SKY

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com