Trojans stay unbeaten, win Battle of Plymouth

Falcons claw back during second half

There was excitement in the Armstrong High gym Jan. 19 when the Falcons met the undefeated Wayzata High boys basketball team in the Battle of Plymouth.

Armstrong head coach Greg Miller saw the game as an opportunity to move into the top 10 in the state Class 4A rankings. Bryan Schnettler, Wayzata’s head coach, viewed the game as a very tough road test. Gavin Baumgartner of the Wayzata High boys basketball team coils to shoot a layup against Armstrong as Falcon forward Race Thompson leaps to try for the block. Wayzata won the Battle of Plymouth 72-58 Jan. 19 at Armstrong. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Thanks largely to a highly efficient first half, Wayzata left the Falcon gym with a 72-58 win. It was the Trojans’ 12th consecutive win.

“Armstrong is a good team and Race Thompson is a very good player,” said Schnettler. “Both teams pushed the ball. We didn’t finish as well as we normally do. Defensively, I thought Alex Jensen and Mitchell Faust played good one-on-one defense against Thompson, and we also played good team defense.”

From Armstrong’s perspective, Miller said his team played poorly in the first half before matching Wayzata basket for basket in the second half.

“The first half we were dribbling too much, and we had players trying to do it on their own,” Miller observed. “In the second half, we went to a four-out [offense] with Race inside. And we had better ball movement.”

Gavin Baumgartner, a 6-5 senior forward, was the player of the game for Wayzata, as he scored 22 points. Bryce Hempel was the other double-figure scorer for the Trojans with 12.

Drew Galinson and Ryan Lindberg each scored 12 for the Trojans and Jacob Beeninga added eight.

“Gavin does a lot of things well,” said coach Schnettler. “He is our leader in rebounds and assists. The No. 1 thing about Gavin is that he is ultra-competitive.”

Armstrong got 42 of its 58 points from three players – Isaiah Rollins with 16 and Thompson and Davonte Saeed-El with 13 each. The Falcons’ next highest scorer was Isaiah Miller with five points.

Miller, whose Armstrong team stood 8-5 overall going into this week’s action, said, “Isaiah Rollins and Davonte Saeed-El are all-conference caliber guards, and we’re getting good play off the bench from two other guards, Isaiah Miller and Calvin Green. Because we have Race in the back [on defense] our guards are able to pressure the ball.”

Following the Battle of Plymouth, both Armstrong and Wayzata won their next game easily.

Armstrong made 16 three-point baskets in defeating Spring Lake Park 86-56 Jan. 20. Saeed-El led the Falcons with 18 points, while Thompson and Rollins scored 13 apiece. Isaiah Miller, the coach’s son, was also in double figures with 11 points.

In a non-conference road game Jan. 21, Wayzata won 79-50 in Brainerd. Baumgartner was once again the scoring leader with 18 points, while Lindberg scored 16 and Galinson added 14.

“It was a fun trip,” said coach Schnettler. “Brainerd played a really solid first half, and then we were able to pull away in the second half.”

