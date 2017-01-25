Trojan Nordic skiers seek titles

Lake races set for Thursday at Theodore Wirth

Coming off a great performance at the Mesabi Invitational, the Wayzata High boys Nordic skiing team is favored to win the Lake Conference title Thursday, Jan. 26, at Theodore Wirth Golf Course in Minneapolis. Sophomore Anders Sonnesyn of the Wayzata High boys Nordic skiing team is the defending Lake Conference individual champion. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

Junior Luc Golin and sophomore Anders Sonnesyn were the champion and the runner-up in the Mesabi Invitational, which attracted many of Minnesota’s top skiers. Sonnesyn enters the Lake meet as the defending Lake champion and is currently ranked fourth in the state. Golin is ranked sixth. Senior Jaycie Thomsen is one of the veteran skiers leading the Wayzata girls Nordic team. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

The first phase of conference competition begins at 1:30 on Thursday, with the pursuit phase to follow at 4 p.m.

In addition to Sonnesyn and Golin, some of Wayzata’s top boys are senior Alex White and freshmen Thomas Golin and James Schneider. Sophomore Carolyn House skis for the Wayzata Trojans during the Lake Conference Nordic sprint relays at Elm Creek Park Reserve. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

“Our boys team is very strong,” said Wayzata head coach Larry Myers. “We know we can’t afford to let down at all.”

In statewide competition this year, the Trojans are expected to battle No. 1-ranked Minneapolis Southwest and perennial contender Stillwater for the state championship.

Wayzata’s girls team is looking for a fourth scorer to supplement a very good top three that is led by sophomore Mara McCollor, the second-place finisher in the Mesabi Invitational. Other Trojan girls standouts are senior Jaycie Thomsen and eighth-grader Lauren McCollor. Also in the Trojans’ top five are sophomore Carolyn House and ninth-grader Emily Ingemann.

“The Armstrong girls team is the best in the state by far,” said Myers. “Mara is one of the best individual skiers.”

Unpredictable weather has wreaked havoc on Wayzata’s training for most of the winter.

“We had the snow we needed early in the season,” said Myers. “But that was followed by rain. Recently, we have had a lot of warm weather.”

Luckily, reserves such as Hyland Hills in Bloomington and Elm Creek in Maple Grove are constantly making snow, so most of the Twin Cities area schools at least have a good place to practice.

Wayzata is traditionally one of the state Nordic skiing powers. Off-season training on roller skis helps the Trojans maintain their status, Myers observed.

Also, some of the best Nordic skiers, such as Sonnesyn on the boys side and McCollor and Thomsen on the girls side are outstanding cross country and track runners.

