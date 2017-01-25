St. Louis Park school board to use search firm to seek new superintendent

The St. Louis Park School District plans to hire a search firm to seek a replacement for Supt. Rob Metz, who will leave the district at the end of June.

During a special meeting Jan. 9, district school board members directed staff members to seek proposals from search firms.

Director of Human Resources Richard Kreyer provided board members with a tentative timeline for the search. A draft suggested that the board hire a search firm in February. St. Louis Park School District Supt. Rob Metz. (Submitted photo)

The draft anticipates a finalist or finalists could interview for the position, tour the district and meet with community members May 15-16.

The tentative timeline suggests the board could appoint a new superintendent May 22. Kreyer said the board could appoint a superintendent in June instead, if necessary.

“We really would like to have someone in place by the day Rob’s gone, if possible,” Boardmember Jim Yarosh said.

He later added, “We should thank Rob for sticking around through June. It gives us an opportunity to do this right.”

Metz replied that he would not have left before the end of June.

“I appreciate the opportunity, believe me,” Metz said of his selection as superintendent about four years ago. “My goal is to have everything wrapped up as nice and tidy as I can before June 30.”

A national search firm could cost the district between $40,000 and $120,000, Kreyer said. However, he said the district may not need to conduct such a wide search because a number of potential candidates already live in the region.

“What I’ve seen from just some limited recruiting and exposure is we are a little jewel. We’re a good district. We have a great reputation,” said Kreyer, who noted the district is solid financially and has an increasing enrollment. “With a little bit of outreach and prompting, we would have a really strong candidate pool and I think the board would be surprised and pleased with the people who would step forward.”

An independent consultant could help the district with some tasks, but a search firm may have a “stable of superintendents they know are interested in looking,” Kreyer said.

Of search firms, he said, “This is what they do for a living. They are constantly networking.”

He recommended issuing a request for proposal that emphasized the district is looking for a firm with a local presence.

“It’s very costly if you pick someone who doesn’t have boots on the ground here because then they’re flying in here and have hotel costs and flying costs and a lot of other cost that doesn’t have a lot of value,” Kreyer said.

Some board members indicated that potential candidates may be more willing to apply to a search firm that would maintain confidentiality regarding their interest until presenting finalists to the district instead of applying directly to the district – thus leading to their interest potentially becoming public during an earlier stage of the search process.

Of a search firm, Kreyer said, “This is a good way to make sure that superintendents feel confident that when they apply they know when it’s supposed to be public, and it won’t be public until then. They don’t like parades.”The board would also face challenge

s in conducting a search without a firm because of the amount of work involved, Kreyer indicated.

“We could pull this off, but our outreach is going to be limited because we don’t have time to network and meet people and bring them in,” he said.

Yarosh noted the district decided to use a search firm even when it had an “inside candidate” in Metz, who worked as the high school principal at the time. Using a search firm gave Metz the time to prepare for the position, Yarosh said.

The search firm the district hired then came in at a bargain price of about $20,000, Boardmember Bruce Richardson said.

As chair of the board at the time, Richardson said he became convinced that the district needed to conduct a formal search.

“There are steps that need to be done that we just can’t skip,” Richardson said. “Even if we had the greatest internal candidate in the world, the city – our constituency – demands we do certain things, and part of that is an open process that says we considered different people.”

Metz said he appreciated the formal search process as a candidate.

“It was good for me,” he said. “It forced me to think about why I wanted to do this and what it would require and caused me to do my own internal work,” Metz said.

Board members indicated they do not believe they will need to appoint an interim superintendent.

“At this point, we think we can get someone slotted by July 1,” Yarosh said. “There should be plenty of time.”

If board members decided they did not like any of the finalists, they could appoint an interim superintendent at that time, Richardson said.

“There’s no reason to put an interim (superintendent) in now,” he said. “When you put someone in place, you change the dynamic. This is the most important decision we make as a board, so we want to be very deliberate, very careful, and again the community demands that we involve the community.”

Gores said the board has tended to forego an advisory committee and conducted its own special meetings instead during past search processes.

Yarosh said the board would “definitely get the input” from community members but cautioned that the district should not schedule too many meetings for the public, either.

“People have two to three meetings in them, and then they’re sort of done,” Yarosh said. “We want to be careful. We want to have genuine input.”

In the past, the board’s search firm sought input from a variety of stakeholder groups, Boardmember Joe Tatalovich said. An open forum gave the public an opportunity to ask questions.

The search firm also conducted a survey and provided results to the board.

Members of the board said they would like a new superintendent who maintains the district’s current goals and vision provided in its strategic plan.

“We would have to do other role-setting, but personally I don’t think we need to move the ship in another direction,” Boardmember Karen Waters said.

Gores agreed, “I like the direction we’re heading in.”

If a candidate says he or she would have to start over, Waters said, “That would tell me something.”

Kreyer said district staff could likely present the board with search firm candidates at the board’s first meeting in February, which is scheduled Monday, Feb. 13.

After leaving the district, Metz will begin a new role as deputy director of Building Assets, Reducing Risks, a nonprofit center that began as a program at St. Louis Park High School.

