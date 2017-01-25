Skippers prepare for unbeaten Wayzata

After edging Edina 78-75 in Lake Conference boys basketball Jan. 20, Minnetonka has another big challenge this week. Senior forward Matt Haas of the Minnetonka High boys basketball team pulls down a rebound in the Skippers’ 78-75 win over Edina Jan. 20 at Minnetonka High’s West Gym. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

The Skippers will travel to Wayzata to play the undefeated Trojans (13-0) in another Lake contest. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

“Wayzata is a fabulous team,” said Minnetonka head coach Ryan Freeberg. “We will need to come out and match their intensity.”

Although Minnetonka is a .500 team, Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler is taking nothing for granted in Friday night’s matchup.

“Minnetonka plays really hard,” he said. “We know we have to do a good job defensively against their two big scorers, Burt Hedstrom and Isaiah Carver-Bagley.”

While Hedstrom and Carver-Bagley are the senior leaders for Minnetonka, Wayzata has two good senior leaders of its own, Ryan Lindberg and Gavin Baumgartner, who are both averaging 17 points per game this season.

In the Edina game, Minnetonka had to deal with the Lake’s leading scorer, 6-3 senior guard Walt McGrory.

“McGrory scored 32 points, but he had to work for every one of those points,” said coach Freeberg. “We were down eight points in the second half, but we made it work.”

The Skippers used a zone press to get back in the game.

“Our press was designed to get the ball out of the hands of their two best players [McGrory and junior guard Anders Nelson],” said Freeberg.

That forced other Edina players to make more decisions with the ball, and the result was that the Hornets took some hurried and forced shots.

Hedstrom, Carver-Bagley and sophomore guard Jalen Dearring all scored in double figures for Minnetonka, while Matt Haas controlled the boards.

Big three-pointers from Dearring and Aaron Syverson helped the Skippers take the lead late in the second half.

Dearring’s three-point shot tied the score 60-60. Later, Hedstrom made two free throws to give Minnetonka a lead it would never relinquish 66-65. Syverson’s three-pointer followed, giving the Skippers a 69-65 lead.

Because Minnetonka missed five of its last eight free throws, Edina still had a chance at the end, but a three-point try by Anders Nelson that would have tied the score fell short.

“We did a good job of defending that last play,” said Freeberg.

The Skipper coach was pleased to see his club put 78 points on the board in a conference game.

“We have been working on our side-to-side ball movement in practice,” he said.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]