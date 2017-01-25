Safety, not censorship: Why Backpage’s closure is a step backward

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

With all the kerfuffle surrounding Donald Trump’s inauguration last week, as well the hearings for his Cabinet picks, it was easy to miss: Just over two weeks ago, the classified ads site Backpage.com closed its adult advertising section. The move came just days before that controversial part of the website was under review by a subcommittee of the U.S. Senate.

Advocates of shuttering adult ads sites like Backpage claim it’s a common sense solution to stopping sex crimes, particularly child trafficking.

However, many people on the front lines of sex trafficking, including in the Twin Cities metro area, have a different perspective.

Here’s why it matters, even in the suburbs:

Sex crimes will continue, despite the closure.

As long as there’s money to be made, demand for commercial sex is impossible to stop, said Minnetonka Detective Jake Wenmark.

“The demand is still there, it’s just moved to other areas,” Wenmark said.

In the short amount of time since Backpage closed the adult section, new resources for potential traffickers have already emerged, including darker corners of the internet.

One of the best ways to combat trafficking is education and awareness, added Sgt. Eric Fadden of the Plymouth Police Department.

“People that do this sort of criminal activity won’t stop simply because a website that many typically use is shut down. They will find another way to reach their ‘clientele,’” Fadden said. “What this means for us now is that we will have to begin research on how people are advertising or soliciting prostitution and other criminal activity. Our job now will be to figure out where they go next.”

Law enforcement has lost a valuable resource.

In November, the Minnetonka Police Department conducted a sting operation with other metro departments including Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park and Plymouth and arrested 15 adult males suspected of soliciting sex from underaged girls.

“It’s the most we’ve ever arrested at one time,” said Wenmark said.

That operation and the subsequent arrests were made possible through the use of Backpage to track and identify criminals. Fadden echoed comments from law enforcement officers nationwide in commending the site for its cooperation with law enforcement and its efforts to prevent trafficking and provide assistance to victims.

“I will say that in the past, Backpage.com has been very willing to work with us when we are investigating cases of human trafficking or prostitution that has some sort of connection to their website,” Fadden said.

Nationally, ads on Backpage have been matched with information of databases on Missing and Exploited Children to help identify sex trafficking and stop trafficking at its source.

Missing children not only haven’t disappeared, they’re being actively advertised on a publicly accessible website, helping law enforcement track down the perpetrators and bring the kids home.

Social workers attest that finding, and helping trafficked children, will be more difficult.

Lois Lee, founder and president of the national nonprofit Children of the Night, has publicly denounced the closure of Backpage as one more hardship in the already-burdened lives of victims of sex trafficking.

“Gone is the active outreach to victimized children to provide rescue, a home and schooling. Ads for Children of the Night and our 24/7 rescue hotline were featured prominently on Backpage, and became the highest source of our calls and increased the numbers of children coming to us for rescue. This resource for children in need to easily find us has been extinguished,” Lee said.

Cracking down on adult services also further stigmatizes those involved in the sex trade, making it more difficult for victims to come forward and find help. While Minnesota protects minors from prosecution, thanks to the Safe Harbor law, not all states have the laws, or limit protections to a certain age group or type of victim.

And no such protections exist for adults involved in the sex trade.

Adult sex workers, an already vulnerable population, will be more at risk than ever.

Just as shutting down a website won’t stop the demand for commercial sex, neither will it stop those who provide those services. Many sex workers enter the trade as a last resort, and the steady income it provides can be the only thing standing between them and homelessness, abject poverty and other crises. Sex workers are people too, with rent, medical bills, sometimes children to care for. They’re also one of the most vulnerable populations in the world. With the closure of Backpage ads, workers who previously contacted clients from the safety of their home, via the internet, will now have to pursue riskier tactics, such as waiting outside bars or walking the street. Workers who were once able to vet clients via email, text messages and phone calls, as well as references from other sex workers, may now have to gamble on climbing into a stranger’s car.

Whether or not one approves of sex work, it is basic human decency that no one deserves to be assaulted, raped or murdered for trying to survive.

It sets a dangerous precedent.

Backpage officials have attributed the shutdown to the pressures of government censorship. More importantly, however, the attack on the website has signaled that the priority of legislators isn’t to address the problem, in all its complexity, but rather to strike out with punitive measures against a third party, which is neither the cause nor the source of sex trafficking. While killing the messenger provides a helpful sound bite and resume builder for aspiring moral crusaders, in reality it only slows the people working to fix the problem of sex trafficking, while potentially putting sex workers and victims of trafficking in more danger.

It’s a dangerous political climate when the people tasked with protecting the vulnerable actually put them at risk for a solution that sounds good on paper, but does nothing to improve the lives of people impacted by trafficking and, in fact, could make things much worse. In regards to sex trafficking, please take the time to educate yourself and your loved ones, provide support and resources for victims and push to prioritize, not criminalize, those whom this issue impacts the most.

Contact Gabby Landsverk at [email protected]