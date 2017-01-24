Shorewood fiber artist debuts new tapestry

Arden Harrison-Bushnell displays unique fiber art

Shorewood fiber artist Arden Harrison-Bushnell debuted her new piece “One Song, One Dance, One Olive Branch” Jan. 18 at the RAW: Natural Born Artists showcase in Minneapolis.

Harrison-Bushnell is a self-taught fiber artist who has been creating vibrant wall hangings that are made with natural fibers, including cotton, linen, pique and silk. She then layers her wall hangings with different beads, shells, stones and Swarovski crystal beads.

Each piece takes over half a year to make and weights over 50 pounds.

Some of her common themes and subjects for her pieces include children, global cultures, music and animals.

Harrison-Bushnell displayed her 2016 quilt “Dove of Peace” at RAW along with her new piece.

RAW: Natural Born Artists showcased various artists from across the Twin Cities. The event, likened to a mini-arts festival, offered a visual art gallery, film screenings, runway fashion shows, live musical performances, designer vendor booths and more.

“It is great fun to be part of such a dynamic festive and artistic event,” said Harrison-Bushnell. “For sure, the best of both worlds for artists and art enthusiasts.”

Harrison-Bushnell has been creating tapestries since 1987 when Harrison-Bushnell and her husband Bob Bushnell were in a serious car accident. Badly injured, she spent several years receiving neurological surgeries, speech therapy and motor skills rehabilitation.

One form of motor skill therapy she started was sewing.

“The art itself was a therapy. The art I create today is symbolic of my efforts to ‘begin again’, in a positive way,” she said.

For years, Bushnell made strides that have led to her making her current elegant tapestries.

She started submitting her work professional in 2009 with her piece called “Dog Park,” that won the 2010 Minnesota State Fair People’s Choice (Kid’s Choice) Award.

Since then, Harrison-Bushnell has won 11 prestigious awards from juried competitions for her large, hand-made pieces, all created from pure imagination, cloth, beadwork and colorful threads.

Her RAW piece “One Song, One Dance, One Olive Branch” depicts dancers and musicians from around the world. The tapestry also features an olive branch, symbol of peace, which is a common theme in her work.

“When I create fiber art, there is always a feeling that my expression can be boundless and the materials are each and every time chosen to bring life to the figures and their surroundings,” she said. “I get many ideas by just looking at the world through appreciative eyes. I wish to evoke feelings of joy, wonder, and endearment through my work.”

The figures are from Scandinavia, India, Japan, Russia and Czechoslovakia. The Czech dancer is in honor of her father.

“My message is that we all have one song, one dance and one olive branch around the world,” she said. “I think that in America a lot of the beauty in art and music comes from different cultures and I wanted to show that.”

This is Harrison-Bushnell’s first showing at RAW: Natural Born Artists.

In February, she will be showcasing “One Song, One Dance, One Olive Branch” at the Arts and Harmony International Competition.

To view Harrison-Bushnell’s work, visit rawartists.org/ardenharrisonbushnell.

Contact Paige Kieffer at [email protected]