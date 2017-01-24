Plymouth’s Fire & Ice festival is Feb. 4

Recycling bin races are a staple of the annual Fire & Ice winter festival in Plymouth. This year’s event is set for Saturday, Feb. 4 at Parkers Lake Park. (Sun Sailor file photo by Kristen Miller)

Plymouth’s 28th annual winter get-together, Fire & Ice, is set for 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Parkers Lake Park, off County Road 6 and Niagara Lane.

This free family-friendly festival combines recycling bin races, a youth ice fishing contest, hayrides, pony and sled-dog rides, miniature golf on the ice, snow bowling, box hockey, recreational skating, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing – weather permitting.

If it gets chilly, attendees can warm up at a bonfire with s’mores and hot chocolate, while supplies last, sponsored by Step by Step Montessori. Food trucks will also be on site.

An interactive DJ will take the stage that evening, followed by fire dancers. The finale of the event – fireworks sponsored by the Plymouth Civic League – will begin around 6:30 p.m.

The annual goofy hat contest begins at 5 p.m. at the Showmobile Stage. First- and second-place winners from multiple age categories will be selected to win prizes.

Free shuttles to and from the event will run 3:30-7:30 p.m. at Oakwood Playfield, 1700 County Road 101.

The event is free to attend, aside from food trucks, and open to the public. For a detailed schedule of events, visit plymouthmn.gov. For weather concerns, call the weather line at 763-509-5205 or check the city website.