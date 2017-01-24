Plymouth Police report for Jan. 12-18

These were among the 41 incident and arrests from Jan. 12-18 from the Plymouth Police Department:

Jan. 12

– Unknown suspect vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle while parked in the parking lot on the 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane.

– The victim’s vehicle was stolen from his driveway on the 10100 block of 29th Avenue.

– The victims reported that an unknown suspect had rummaged through their vehicles on the 2800 and 2900 blocks of Quaker Lane. There was no loss from either vehicle.

– A known suspect fled the store with $614.99 worth of unpaid merchandise on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Formal complaint charges are pending.

Jan. 13

– The victim was involved in a scam advising he owed money for a past due energy account on the 13400 block of 54th Avenue.

– Unknown suspect vehicle struck victim’s parked vehicle and left the scene on the 25th Avenue North.

The complainant reported the victim’s iPhone valued at $1,200 was stolen from a hotel room on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane.

Jan. 14

– The victim reported an unknown suspect struck her on the back of her head on the 9900 block of Shelard Parkway.

– The victim reported unknown suspect dented his vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot on the 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane.

Jan. 15

– Officers responded to report of an unwanted male and subsequently arrested the suspect for obstructing legal process on the 2700 block of Annapolis Circle.

– The victim reported her purse was stolen while at a restaurant on the 3000 block of Harbor Lane North.

– The suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise, a television valued at $999.99, on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

Jan. 16

– Unknown suspect forced entry into the victim’s detached garage and stole tools on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Unknown value of loss.

– The victim reported her purse was stolen from her unlocked vehicle and advised fraudulent charges have been made on her credit cards on the 14800 block of 34th Avenue.

– Unknown suspect smashed a window on the victim’s vehicle and stole tools and a phone valued at $1,700 on the 2900 block of Niagara Lane.

Jan. 17

– Unknown suspect smashed a window on the victim’s vehicle parked in the underground garage and stole cigarettes on the 1300 West Medicine Lake Drive.

– The complainant reported suspects fled the store with unpaid merchandise, a pair of shoes, on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

– Unknown suspects broke a window on the victim’s vehicle and stole a tote valued at $20 on the 3400 block of Vicksburg Lane.

– The victim reported a laptop and other items valued at $1,730 were stolen from her vehicle on the 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane. There was no sign of forced entry.

Jan. 18

– The complainant reported an iPad charger was stolen at school on the 4900 block of Peony Lane North.

– The victim reported electronics and other items valued at approximately $500 were stolen from her vehicle on the 10800 block of South Shore Drive. There is no sign of forced entry.