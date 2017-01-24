Plymouth Concert Band presents Water Music Feb. 12

The Plymouth Concert Band presents “Water Music,” songs for a watery planet, 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln.

Enjoy an afternoon of music inspired by water in celebration of our oceans and the culture that surrounds them with compositions including Ralph Vaughan William’s Sea Songs, John Phillip Sousa’s Hands Across the Sea and Grant Hull’s arrangement of The Drunken Sailor.

The band will visit Hollywood’s take on the sea with music from “The Perfect Storm,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds End” and “Under the Sea” from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

In a “Gentle Rain,” “Loch Lomond,” and of Handel’s “Water Music” round out the show.

The band is also excited to announce the return of retired Wayzata High School Band director Chip Williams who will conduct a small ensemble playing Dvorak’s “Serenade for Strings.”

Under the baton of conductor David Elmhirst, the band is a group of 60 musicians from Plymouth and the surrounding suburbs. Support for the band comes primarily through a grant from the Plymouth Arts Council, MRAC, member dues and audience donations.

For more information, contact Elmhirst at 763-745-6908 or visit at www.plymouthconcertband.org.