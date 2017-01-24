Letter to the Editor: Thank you to South Lake Police Chief Mike Meehan

To the Editor:

I am writing to thank our Police Chief Mike Meehan. Today, he joined David Cooley and me at the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota conference at the University of Minnesota Law School, per our invitation.

The conference, “The Myth of Colorblindness: Racial Disparities in the Criminal Justice System” was excellent, painful but eye opening.

Our police chief, in uniform, was the only officer in the room.

People, of all colors, came up to him to say thanks for coming to the conference.

To view the conference: bit.ly/2k1b2na.

My experience with Chief Meehan is what happens when an officer does “community policing” as opposed to “surveillance policing,” as mentioned at today’s conference.

I’ve contacted the chief in the past and found him open to discussion and have seen him willing to meet with citizens for coffee.

He walks among us in this community. This builds mutual community trust. It is invaluable in a community leader.

Also, I hope you’re paying him well. I hope he and the officers under him have the basic police gear (NOT militarized, but adequate, and up-to-date gear they don’t have to buy out of their own pocket).

I hope that you offer our officers continual training on how to de-escalate situations, honor the constitutional rights of all citizens, how to work with the mentally ill, LGBTQ community, people of color, rich white people (so they get the same, not preferential treatment), how to recognize the signs of mental fatigue and stress in themselves and other officers, and good health insurance.

And, of course, I expect you to hold them accountable for doing their valuable policing work and release any who are not suited to the job of treating all citizens with due process.

Ultimately, paying for intelligent, caring, qualified police officers who do good community policing saves money and promotes harmony … think of cities like Chicago and NYC that have paid out millions of tax dollars for all of the civil lawsuits they have lost because of a police culture at odds with the ethics of their profession.

Again, thanks for hiring and supporting our Police Chief Meehan.

Patricia Hauser

Shorewood