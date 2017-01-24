Interfaith Outreach closes out record year for Sleep Out

Nearly $2.2 million will go toward supporting 2,200 families in need thanks to this year’s Sleep Out fundraising campaign.

Funds raised in the annual effort, led by Plymouth-based nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, will be used to help address the housing, employment, child care, food and transportation needs of families supported by the organization.

The money raised through the campaign represents about half of the nonprofit’s annual budget.

Since the Sleep Out began two decades ago, the nonprofit has raised more than $25 million. The funds raised, IOCP officials said, has prevented families from experiencing homelessness a total of 27,983 times in the organization’s service area, which includes Hamel, Long Lake, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata.