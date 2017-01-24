Excelsior working with other South Lake cities to approve sex offender ordinance

The Excelsior City Council approved adopting a sex offender ordinance Jan. 17 after the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department advised all the cities to do so.

In October, South Lake Minnetonka Police Chief Mike Meehan advised the cities of Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay to adopt an ordinance regulating where a level three predatory sex offender can reside in those cities.

The approved Excelsior ordinance prohibits level three predatory offenders from:

-Residing within 1,000 feet of a school, day care, playground, place of worship, park or other locations where children are known to congregate.

-Participating in a holiday event that involves children under 18 years old, such as Christmas, Easter or Halloween celebrations.

-Any offender who violates a provision of the ordinance shall be charged with a misdemeanor.

The City of Greenwood approved an ordinance on Dec. 7. Shorewood started discussing adopting an ordinance Jan. 9, but tabled a vote after seeking clarification on state laws and the definition of a level three sex offender. Shorewood is expected to vote on it Jan. 23.

Tonka Bay will review its ordinance Jan. 24.

Meehan is requesting that all the cities have the same policy to make policing easier.

Excelsior Mayor Mark Gaylord requested that the city collaborate with the other cities to make each of their ordinances the same.

Greenwood and Excelsior currently have minor differences in their sex offender ordinances.

The City of Deephaven also adopted an ordinance regarding predatory sex offenders Jan. 3 after City Administrator Dana Young said that he spoke with Meehan at the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department and Deephaven Police’s Coordinating Committee.

These ordinances are coming after the U.S. Court of Appeals reversed a decision from 2015 that stated the state sex offender program is unconstitutionally keeping released offenders in halfway houses.

Shorewood said that it is still concerned that released offenders could end up living in residential neighborhoods. These ordinances would limit their activity.

Contact Paige Kieffer at [email protected]