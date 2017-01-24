Arts & Entertainment • Community & People Meadow Ridge Elementary celebrates inaugural International Night Published January 24, 2017 at 3:00 pm By Jason Jenkins Wayzata High School students serve foods representing various cultures to guests Jan. 20 at Meadow Ridge Elementary. The international food court was part of the school’s first annual International Night. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Meadow Ridge Elementary students take part in a drum circle performance Jan. 20. The school invited families and friends to explore cultures from all over the globe for its first annual International Night. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) A Meadow Ridge Elementary mom uses her phone Jan. 20 to record a video of students singing “Love In Any Language.” The performance was part of the school’s first annual International Night. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Meadow Ridge Elementary students visit a table to learn about Pakistan Jan. 20 during the school’s International Night. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Mexico Lindo performs a dance Jan. 20 for families attending the first annual International Night at Meadow Ridge Elementary School. Under the theme “Fly Around The World,” various countries and cultures were represented through food, cultural clothing, activities, exhibits and performances. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Students dress up and pose for a photo Jan. 20 while attending Meadow Ridge Elementary School’s International Night celebration. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) India was one of the many countries represented Jan. 20 during the first annual International Night at Meadow Ridge Elementary School. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)