Included in the Wayzata police reports Jan. 10-16 were these incidents:

One missing animal, one motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, one gas leak or smell, three reports of hazardous road conditions, 12 other medical calls, one medial alarm, two wellbeing checks on adults, one wellbeing check on a juvenile, two reports of disturbance, four reports of suspicion, six driving or traffic complaints, three animal complaints or checks, eight business alarms, five home alarms and three calls to assist another department.

Jan. 10 – An officer observed a male slumped over in a vehicle on the 100 block of Peavey Lane. It was discovered that the male was sleeping.

Jan. 10 – A reported theft of mail on the 300 block of Ferndale Road West. This case is under investigation.

Jan. 10 – A reported theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 500 block of Brimhall Avenue in Long Lake. A loss of $250 was reported.

Jan. 11 – A report of an attempted vehicle break-in on the 300 block of Barry Avenue South. A loss of $400 in damages was reported

Jan. 11 – A reported disturbance on the 1600 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.

Jan. 14 – A reported theft of a dress on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. A loss of $1,400 was reported.

Jan. 15 – A 40-year-old Randall male was arrested for domestic assault and two outstanding warrants on the 500 block of Willow Drive North in Long Lake.

Jan. 16 – A reported theft of 13 copper slate racks on the 300 block of Ferndale Road West. A loss of $1,300 was reported.