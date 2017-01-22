Community & People

Runners scurry for charity

Hundreds of runners participated in the annual Flurry Scurry 5K on Jan. 22 in Excelsior to raise funds for the Minneapolis nonprofit DinoMights Hockey that assists urban youth to develop physical, academic, social and spiritual excellence through hockey. The event honored 17-year-old Minnetonka High School student Kelly Phillips, from Shorewood, who was killed Sept. 22, 2007 in a car accident. Her father Dan Phillips started the Kelly Phillips Foundation in her honor. Weeks before her death, Kelly discussed ways to support inner city kids with playing hockey. The Kelly Phillips Foundation along with others are sponsors of the Flurry Scurry. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Kids from DinoMights Hockey showed up Jan. 22 at the Flurry Scurry 5K in Excelsior to cheer on runners. The kids are pictured here with, right to left, DinoMights Director Scott Harmon and Kelly Phillips Foundation founder Dan Phillips. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Manón Gammon-Deering from Little Falls had the Flurry Scurry 5K’s and had the best female’s time on Jan. 22 in Excelsior. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Michael Smith from St. Paul won the Flurry Scurry 5K and had the best male’s time on Jan. 22 in Excelsior. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)
