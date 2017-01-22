Runners scurry for charity

< >

Hundreds of runners participated in the annual Flurry Scurry 5K on Jan. 22 in Excelsior to raise funds for the Minneapolis nonprofit DinoMights Hockey that assists urban youth to develop physical, academic, social and spiritual excellence through hockey. The event honored 17-year-old Minnetonka High School student Kelly Phillips, from Shorewood, who was killed Sept. 22, 2007 in a car accident. Her father Dan Phillips started the Kelly Phillips Foundation in her honor. Weeks before her death, Kelly discussed ways to support inner city kids with playing hockey. The Kelly Phillips Foundation along with others are sponsors of the Flurry Scurry. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)