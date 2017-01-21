South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety Report: Jan. 2-11

South Lake Police reports

Included in the South Lake Police Jan. 5-11 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 5 – Report of a suspicious vehicle on Water Street, Excelsior. Officers made contact and found nothing suspicious.

Jan. 5 – Officers responded to a customer disturbance on Water Street, Excelsior. Upon arrival officers found that the situation had been handled.

Jan. 6 – Civil matter on Birch Bluff Road, Tonka Bay.

Jan. 7 – Bloomington male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Excelsior.

Jan. 7 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 7 and Mill Street in Excelsior. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 7 – Tonka Bay male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after he was stopped for numerous traffic violations near Manitou Road and Tonka Bay Road in Tonka Bay. Driver refused to submit to a breath test.

Jan. 8 – Minnetrista female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI with a blood-alcohol content of 0.11 after she was stopped for speeding near Highway 7 and Eureka Road in Shorewood.

Jan. 9 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Crabapple Lane and Manitou Road in Tonka Bay. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 9 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 7 and Vine Hill Road in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 10 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Oak Street and Highway 7 in Excelsior. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 10 – An individual reported a damaged fire hydrant on Birch Bluff Road, Tonka Bay.

Jan. 10 – An individual reported numerous items had been taken from his apartment in Greenwood. Total estimated loss of $2,200.

Jan. 11 – Civil matter between neighbors on Greenwood Circle, Greenwood.

Excelsior Fire District Reports

Included in the Excelsior Fire District Jan. 2-8 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 2 – Gas leak at Cathcart Drive in Shorewood.

Jan. 3 – Gas odor at Heathcote Road in Deephaven.

Jan. 4 – Medical at Yellowstone Trail in Shorewood.

Jan. 5 – Mutual aid to Edina Fire.

Jan. 5 – Medical at County Road 101 in Deephaven.

Jan. 5 – Medical at Beverly Drive in Shorewood.

Jan. 6 – Medical at Smithtown Road in Shorewood.

Jan. 7 – Medical at Bracketts Road in Shorewood.

Jan. 7 – Medical at Manor Road in Shorewood.

Jan. 7 – Gas odor at Heathcote Road in Deephaven.

Jan. 8 – Fire alarm at Lake Linden Court in Shorewood.