Lux String Quartet to present ‘Homeward’ concert Jan. 28 in Wayzata

Lux String Quartet will perform a concert 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Minnetonka, 605 Rice St. E. in Wayzata. Minneapolis-based Lux String Quartet will perform a concert Saturday, Jan. 28, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Minnetonka in Wayzata. (Submitted photo)

The program by the Minneapolis-based ensemble will explore the themes of home as part of the church’s performing arts series.

The concert will feature music from three eras. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet, featuring Minneapolis’s Joe Longo on clarinet, will start the evening in the familiar space of classical music. Antonin Dvorak’s “American” Quartet, written in the Midwest but exploring themes from the composer’s Czech homeland, will lead into the concert’s final selection: American composer Bryce Dessner’s “Aheym,” a powerful statement of fierce rhythmic energy.

As one of Minnesota Public Radio’s Class Notes Artists for 2015-16, the musicians of Lux visited elementary schools to share their love of music with aspiring young students. In addition to working with many contemporary composers to keep the classical tradition exciting and alive, they have performed throughout the Twin Cities and feature innovative programming that explores the boundaries of possibility for the string quartet form.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and groups of five or more. Guests are invited to bring their own wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres to the event.

Info: luxstringquartet.com