Hopkins resident charged with stealing hundreds of thousands through fraudulent business filings

Fozia Sheik Ali, 50, has been charged with fraudulently obtaining at least hundreds of thousands of dollars for child care services that had not been provided, according to an announcement by United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger on indictment charging, Jan. 20. Ali is charged with wire fraud and theft of public money.

The indictment was unsealed late Jan. 19 in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, Minn.

According to the indictment and documents filed in state court, Ali operated the Salama Child Care Center (Salama) in Minneapolis. Between at least December 2013 and May 2015, Ali defrauded the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) to obtain payments from the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) for child care services that were not actually provided. The CCAP program was designed to help eligible families pay for the costs of child care. CCAP in Minnesota is administered by DHS and funded by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the State of Minnesota.

According to the indictment, Ali submitted claims for CCAP payments that overstated the number of children who actually attended and received day care services from Salama. The claims asserted that more than 100 children attended and received child care at Salama on a given day. On more than one occasion, the claims falsely inflated the number of children that had attended Salama on a given day by more than 400 percent, including on days when Salama was closed.

According to the indictment, Ali fraudunlently obtained hundreds of thousands of dollars from the State of Minnesota and the federal government.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS, FBI, HHS-OIG, and the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Kokkinen is prosecuting the case.