Wayzata High School teams headed to regional Science Bowl competition

Three teams of students from Wayzata High School will pit their math and science knowledge against fellow teens in a competition Saturday, Jan. 21 at Macalester College in St. Paul. The contest will determine who will represent Minnesota in the high school finals of the U.S. Department of Energy’s 27th annual National Science Bowl.

The Wayzata High School students competing in the regional competition are: Team one – Cara Fragomeni, Piljoo (Matthew) Jeon, Karma Lama, Pranav Maddula and Ashmita Sarma. Team two – Aniket Bhalerao, William Drew, Tommy Myers, Nandan Nayak and Matthew Qu. Team Three – Geoffrey Chen, Aayush Gupta, Kavya Rampalli, Aysha Razzaque and Caroline Zeng.

The winning team from each of the 48 middle- and 68 high-school regions will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete April 27-May 1 in the National Science Bowl. Winning teams will take home adventure trips to Alaska and national parks across the country to learn first-hand about science in the field; as well as trophies, medals, and supplies for their schools’ science departments.

Info: science.energy.gov/wdts/nsb