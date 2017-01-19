Vicki Lee (Rogosin) Lansky, 75, a best-selling author and publisher of cookbooks, parenting books, and household tips books; passed away peacefully on January 15, 2017 in her Trillium Woods home in Plymouth, MN following a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary (Kaplan) Rogosin; and is survived by her husband Stephen Schaefer; son Douglas Lansky, daughter-in-law Signe (Mattsson) Lansky; granddaughters Sienna, India, and Belize Lansky of Stockholm, Sweden; daughter Dana Lansky of Eden Prairie, MN; and sister Phoebe (Dr. Myron) Resnick of Wallingford, PA.

Vicki was born in Louisville, KY on January 6, 1942. Her family moved to Mount Vernon, NY when she was 13. Vicki graduated from A.B. Davis High School in 1960 and from Connecticut College in 1963. In 1971, she moved to Minnesota from New York with her then-husband Bruce Lansky; they divorced in 1983. Vicki married Stephen Schaefer in 2008. Vicki wrote and published more than twenty-five practical, helpful books. In the 1970’s, while promoting the home-made baby and toddler food cookbook Feed Me I’m Yours in media markets across the country; Vicki became a leading, early, and important voice for home-made, natural alternatives to jarred baby food. Vicki also worked as a Sunday columnist for the Star Tribune; and regularly contributed to Family Circle magazine and Sesame Street Parents magazine. And Vicki made many appearances on a variety of local and national TV and radio shows, including The Phil Donahue Show, PM Magazine, The Today Show, and The Oprah Winfrey Show. Vicki adored her grandchildren, had a fabulous Miss Piggy collection, loved to travel, and wanted to be remembered for her sense of humor. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial service was held January 21st, at BET SHALOM CONGREGATION. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vicki’s memory may be made to a non-profit organization of the donor’s choice.

