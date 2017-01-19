Trojans roll to win over Hopkins

Tim Gilseth gives steady performance

Every time Tim Gilseth steps on the mat for the Wayzata High wrestling team, Trojan head coach Eric Swensen is sure of one thing – he’ll get a great effort from his senior 145-pounder.

In the Trojans’ 54-18 win over Hopkins Jan. 12 at the Wayzata gym, Gilseth turned in a typical performance, pinning Brandon Yellowrobe in 3:13.

Gilseth, who is in his third year on varsity, is shooting more frequently this season, thus he has scored more takedowns.

“My takedowns are up this season,” Gilseth said after the match. “I barely shot last season.” Tim Gilseth (left) of the Wayzata High wrestling team circles, looking for an opportunity to shoot against his Hopkins opponent, Brandon Yellowrobe. Gilseth scored a pin to improve to 12-10 this season. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

With more takedowns and also more pins, Gilseth is a key man in the middle of the Trojans’ lineup.

Typically, the 145-pound weight division is one of the toughest in the state, simply because so many wrestlers are that size.

“A lot of guys in this weight class are a mix of strength and skill,” he said. “I try to stay in good position and not get into too many lockups with guys who are stronger than I am.”

With is win in Thursday’s match, Gilseth improved to 12-10 this season.

Asked about goals for the season, he didn’t hesitate.

“I want to go to state,” he said.

One thing Gilseth likes about wrestling is that it’s a hard sport. Once you’re on the mat against your opponent, you can get some help from your coaches, but basically the outcome is in your hands.

Gilseth said he likes the team aspect of wrestling. With the win over Hopkins, Wayzata improved to 2-0 in Lake Conference matches, and it looks like the conference title will come down to Wayzata and Eden Prairie.

“One of the best things about wrestling is the friendships you develop,” Gilseth observed. “This is one of my best groups of friends.”

Gilseth, who also plays football, is following in the footsteps of his older brother Sam, who is now wrestling for North Dakota State University as a walk-on.

“I am not sure if I will wrestle in college,” said Gilseth, who is looking at North Dakota State and also St. Cloud State University.

Gilseth carries a GPA of 3.7.

The Trojans’ 145-pounder likes the enthusiasm coach Swensen brings to the program.

“Sometimes when we don’t push ourselves hard enough, he gets us going,” said Gilseth.

In the match against Hopkins, there was no need for Swensen to motivate his team.

The Trojans jumped to an early lead with forfeits in the first two weights for Mark Wallerius (106) and Cole Ciardelli (112), and then Roane Zaragoza decisioned Hopkins’ Eddie Heimer 9-5 at 120.

Hopkins closed the gap to 15-12 when its two best wrestlers, Jesse Sattler (126) and Nate Johnson (132) recorded pin victories, but Wayzata quickly regained the momentum when Parker Cary won a 6-1 decision at 138 and Gilseth scored his pin at 145.

Adam Grassi of the Trojans picked up a forfeit win at 152 before Justin Grunseth of Hopkins pinned his man at 160. Dan Herda of Wayzata returned the favor, pinning his opponent at 170, and that made the match score 36-18.

Hopkins had one last high point when R.J. Chakolis rallied for a 6-3 decision win over Max Pfau at 182, but that was it for the Royals, who forfeited the last three weights.

Calem Eugene (195), Max Bunning (220) and Jon Harrah (heavyweight) were credited with those forfeits.

“I give the Hopkins kids credit, they wrestled hard,” said coach Swensen. “It would have been more fun if we’d been able to wrestle all 14 weights, but it is what it is. We knew they had the two hammers [Sattler and Nate Johnson]. They went to state last year, and I’m sure they’ll be there again.”

Swensen said he is proud of the work sophomore Elliot Omlid put in to make weight for the 160-pound match.

“He was determined to make weight and get in better shape,” said Swensen. “I admire his commitment.”

