St. Louis Park Starbucks robbed, police investigating

The St. Louis Park Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery of the Starbucks Coffee along the 4200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

According to the department, officers responded to a 5:45 a.m. call Thursday morning and arrived to find that all employees and customers in the store were safe and unharmed. The two male suspects, who were reportedly armed with a handgun, had already left the area and have not yet been located.

Employees and witnesses reported that the suspects entered around 5:30 a.m. and one brandished a black handgun. They demanded money and left with an undetermined amount of cash in a paper bag. The incident is under active investigation by the department with assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Crime Lab.