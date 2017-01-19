School Board – MINNETONKA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 276

Unapproved

(Legal Edition)

MEETING MINUTES

January 5, 2017

The School Board of Minnetonka Independent School District #276 met at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in the Community Room at the District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka, Minnesota. Chairperson Pam Langseth presided. Other Board members present were: Mark Ambrosen, Katie Becker, Heidi Garcia, Lisa Sumner, Lisa Wagner, and Superintendent Dennis Peterson, ex officio. Absent: John Holcomb.

Prior to the meeting, Board members recognized AP Scholars from the Class of 2017; MHS Honor Choirs; Prudential Spirit of Community Award winners; National Hispanic Scholar; Mountain Bike Team; and Minnetonka Theatres recipients of the Hennepin Theatre Trust Spotlight Awards.

Superintendent Peterson called the meeting to order and asked that everyone stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

The Board:

Approved the agenda (Wagner, Garcia).

Elected Pam Langseth as Chairperson (Becker, Sumner).

Elected Lisa Wagner as Vice Chairperson (Sumner, Ambrosen).

Elected John Holcomb as Treasurer (Wagner, Garcia).

Elected Heidi Garcia as Clerk (Ambrosen, Becker).

Appointed Paul Bourgeois, Executive Director of Finance and Operations, as Deputy Clerk and Deputy Treasurer (Sumner, Ambrosen).

Heard a report from Groveland Elementary School.

Took the following action during the organizational portion of the meeting: Approved dates and times for School Board meetings (Wagner, Sumner); approved dates and times for School Board study sessions (Becker, Wagner); set salaries and stipends for Board members and Board officers (Garcia, Wagner); approved depositories (Wagner, Ambrosen); appointed legal counsels (Becker, Sumner); designated the Sun-Sailor as the official newspaper for the District (Garcia, Wagner); designated WCCO as the official radio station for emergency announcements (Ambrosen, Wagner); appointed the official auditor (Becker, Ambrosen); established dates for the Superintendents evaluation (Becker, Garcia); authorized the IRS-approved mileage rate (Sumner, Becker); and approved Board committee assignments for 2017 (Wagner, Garcia).

Approved VANTAGE course name changes (Wagner, Sumner).

Heard a report on the Nutrition Services Program.

Heard an update on iPad implementation at the high school.

Heard a presentation on high school immersion pathways.

Consent Agenda items approved in one motion: Minutes of December 1, 2016 Regular Meeting; Study Session Summary of December 15, 2016; Payment of Bills; Personnel Items; Gifts and Donations; Electronic Fund Transfers; 2017 Finance Advisory Committee members (Wagner, Sumner).

Adjourned the meeting at 9:15 p.m. (Garcia, Wagner).

/cyv/ Heidi Garcia, Clerk

The above are abbreviated minutes of the proceedings of the Minnetonka School Board. Once approved by the Board, minutes may be read in full on the District website at www.minnetonkaschools.org.

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

January 19, 2017

643253