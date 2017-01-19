Pressing pause: Parents, students consider the effects of too much screen time

Greenwood Elementary hosts showing of the documentary ‘Screenagers’ Shelly Nelson, curriculum director for Wayzata Public Schools, leads a discussion with students Jan. 10 after a showing of the documentary “Screenagers” at Greenwood Elementary. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

With technology becoming an ever-present part of daily life, parents are taking time to consider how much is too much when it comes to their children’s use of digital devices.

Parents and students braved the cold Jan. 10 to explore the topic at a free community showing of the documentary film “Screenagers” at Greenwood Elementary.

The one-hour documentary, from physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston, delves into today’s digital age. Ruston begins the film by focusing on her 13-year-old daughter’s pleas for a smartphone before opening up the conversation to topics like social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. The addictive qualities of digital devices, whether a cell phone, tablet, computer or television, are also explored throughout the film.

According to a 2015 report from Common Sense Media, teenagers (ages 13-18) use an average of nine hours of entertainment media per day and tweens (ages 8-12) use an average of six hours a day, not including time spent using media for school or homework.

According to the Mayo Clinic, too much screen time for children has been linked to obesity, irregular sleep schedules, behavioral problems, loss of social skills and violence.

“Screenagers” provides suggestions on how families might work to find a balance between use of digital devices and other activities, such as setting times and areas where media use is restricted or creating a contract that sets expectations for a child’s use of digital devices.

Heidi Moeller was one of the many parents who attended the event. After the film, the mother said she felt that parents need to be more consistent in their actions and how they are telling their children to behave.

“I can’t be on my phone while I’m telling my kids that they have to be off their devices,” she said.

Moeller’s daughter Hannah, who doesn’t own a smartphone but uses an iPad, said the documentary made her realize that she was spending too much time on her digital device.

Greenwood Principal Brad Gustafson said he hopes the film will help open a dialogue between parents and students.

“These are really unprecedented times. None of us grew up with 24-7 wireless access. … We haven’t had that training before, so we’re just coming together to watch a movie that will help build our capacity,” Gustafson said. “It will be a conversation starter.”

Natalie Simons, a Greenwood parent and secretary for the school’s parent-teacher association, said she was inspired to host a showing after seeing the film at her church.

“It would be really great if our community could all be speaking the same language and kind of have some of the same or similar boundaries,” Simons said.

After the screening, parents and students were invited to attend small group discussions led by school professionals. Shelly Nelson, curriculum director for Wayzata Public Schools, led a discussion with the youngest students who had watched the film.

Drawing from the stories presented in the documentary, Nelson reminded students of the importance of learning self control and finding a healthy balance between media use and other activities.

“Humans aren’t supposed to just stare at screens all day,” one student responded. “It’s not what your body is made for.”

For more information on “Screenagers,” visit screenagersmovie.com.

