Plymouth council moves ahead with redevelopment plans of former Four Seasons Mall site

Plymouth City Council to consider plans, TIF district at Jan. 24 meeting This shows a view of the proposed Agora development off Lancaster Lane. (ESG image)

The Plymouth City Council approved the rezoning and planned use development of the former Four Seasons Mall site Jan. 17, moving the proposed Agora development one step closer to construction.

The council is expected to take action on the development agreement and tax increment financing district at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting.

Proposed for the 17.3-acre site at 4200 Lancaster Lane are two hotels, Aloft and Towns Place Suites, and a senior housing building. Rock Hill Management has also planned for 61,400 square feet of commercial/retail space and 19,800 of administrative office space.

A three-level parking ramp would also be constructed to allow for 100 park-and-ride spaces, with the anticipation of expanding to 200 spaces, which would be needed by 2030.

During the planning commission meeting, concerns were raised about the sufficiency of parking and city staff members have worked with the developer to address this concern. As a result, the developer eliminated two buildings, and some of the high-traffic generating uses from the site plan.

With the changes made, Shawn Drill, the city’s senior planner, noted that the 941 proposed parking spaces, including ground, ramp, and under the senior living building, sufficiently accommodate both the site development and the park and ride.

This aerial shot shows the 17.3 acres proposed for redevelopment. (City of Plymouth)

Regarding traffic, the site development anticipates generating an estimated 5,800 daily trips, roughly 1,000 less than what was estimated for the previously proposed Wal-Mart store. There will have to be a few improvements, Drill noted, including a timing adjustment for the traffic light on Lancaster Lane and Rockford Road and extending the west-bound left turn lane. The traffic study also took in consideration traffic from Pilgrim Lane and the school when it opens, which made up 5 to 10 percent of the traffic.

The council also noted that neighbors raised concerns with noise and light pollution. To eliminate some of the light pollution, the planning commission recommended eliminating the 35-foot high, 125 square foot pylon sign proposed for the development along Rockford Road.

Terese-Reiling Holden of Colliers, a commercial real estate company based in Minnetonka, spoke on the developer’s behalf, defending the need for a sign to capture traffic on Rockford Road.

Without this sign, “I’m gravely concerned about filling up my retail,” she said, urging for the city’s partnership with the potential retail businesses in this space by considering the sign approval.

Councilmember Judy Johnson said she understands the concerns with the neighboring residents, “but there has to be something notifying the public what’s there,” she said. Johnson added that it’s basic economic development and the city needs to work together to ensure its success.

As far as light pollution, “We have some of the strictest lighting standards,” Johnson said.

In response to noise pollution, Mayor Kelli Slavik suggested limiting the delivery times for businesses, particularly the hotels that operate 24/7.

Johnson noted there hadn’t been any previous delivery restrictions for this site and placing restrictions might pose “unintended consequences” such as trucks idling on the street.

Lowell Langford, a Plymouth resident working with the developer on the project, noted the hotels were limited service with no big restaurants attached. Typically, deliveries would be made from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The council approved the rezoning and planned use development general plan, which would also include the sign on Rockford Road.

Johnson noted that if plans fall through with Rock Hill Management, as the deadline is approaching to execute a purchase agreement, the council has the discretion to undo the rezoning.

If all goes as planned, construction is expected to begin in June, with a potential completion date of Dec. 31, 2018. Construction of the senior living facility is expected to be completed by December 2019.

Contact Kristen Miller at [email protected]