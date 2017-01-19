Ordinances – CITY OF TONKA BAY

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-01

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER X, ZONING, SECTION 1011,

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT AND PERFORMANCE STANDARDS

SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS

The City Council of the City of Tonka Bay does ordain as follows:

Summary:

This ordinance will amend Chapter X, Zoning, Section 1011, General Development and Performance Standards to add a new subsection, 1011.21 which will add language to define and regulate solar energy systems.

Effective Date:

The ordinance shall become effective upon its publication in the legal newspaper.

This published material is only a summary. The full text of the ordinance is available for review at Tonka Bay City Call, 4901 Manitou Road, Tonka Bay MN 55331.

Gerry De La Vega, Mayor

Attest: Lindy Crawford

Clerk/Administrator

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

January 19, 2017

643149