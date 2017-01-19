Public Notices

Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ST. LOUIS PARK ZONING ORDINANCE RELATING TO RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of St. Louis Park will meet at City Hall (5005 Minnetonka Boulevard) on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., and will conduct a public hearing upon proposed amendments to Sections 36-163, 164, 165, 166 and 167 relative to allowing dwellings at a religious institution for persons affiliated with the religious institution.

Auxiliary aids for individuals with disabilities are available upon request. To make arrangements, please call 952/928-2840 at least 96 hours in advance of meeting.

If you have questions, contact COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT at 952/924-2575.

MELISSA KENNEDY

CITY CLERK

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

January 19, 2017

643526

