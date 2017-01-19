Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPLICATIONS FOR PRELIMINARY AND FINAL PLAT AND PRELIMINARY AND FINAL PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT 5605 36TH STREET W. THE ELMWOOD REDEVELOPMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of St. Louis Park will meet at City Hall (5005 Minnetonka Boulevard) on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. and will conduct a public hearing on the applications of 36th Street LLC for the one acre property located at 5605 W. 36th Street on the southeast corner of 36th Street and Xenwood, legally described as follows:

Parcel A: Lots 4 and 5, Block 46, St. Louis Park, according to the recorded plat thereof, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Parcel B: Lots 6 to 13, inclusive, Block 46, Rearrangement of St. Louis Park, according to the recorded plat thereof, Hennepin County, Minnesota

The applicant proposes to demolish the existing 36th Street Business Center/American Legion, and construct a six story, mixed-use building with 85 dwelling units, 4,400 square feet of commercial space and two levels of underground parking. The development will be marketed towards residents aged 55+, and 20 units will be available to rent at 60% area median income.

The applications include preliminary and final plat, and a zoning text and map amendment to create a Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning district. The PUD allows for commercial space, 85 residential dwelling units, 207 parking spaces, and 1/4 acre of green space. The PUD will regulate density, height, setbacks, uses, and parking.

Auxiliary aids for individuals with disabilities are available upon request. To make arrangements, please call 952.928.2840 at least 96 hours in advance of meeting.

If you have questions, contact COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AT 952.924.2575.

MELISSA KENNEDY

CITY CLERK

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

January 19, 2017

643525