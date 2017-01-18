Wayzata Schools’ Legislative Action Committee lays out platform for 2017 session

Increase in education funding remains a top priority for the district

As lawmakers reconvened Jan. 3 at the State Capitol to begin the 2017 legislative session, members of Wayzata Schools’ Legislative Action Committee were finalizing a list of ways to better support students in the district.

Each year, the committee, a non-partisan volunteer coalition that includes parents, community members and representatives from the district, creates a platform of legislative priorities. The committee is also responsible for building positive relationships with legislators for the district, reporting legislative issues to the community and determining strategies for supporting certain legislation.

The committee has determined that its main priority for the session is to increase the per-pupil formula allowance by 3 percent per year.

“This year is a budget session, so it’s important for us to talk to our legislators about education funding again,” said Andrea Cuene, the school board representative on the committee.

According to the committee, the district’s expenses have increased by approximately 3 percent per year over the last decade, which has contributed to an accumulated deficit of $16.1 million over the last eight school years.

“Because the state legislature hasn’t provided this education funding, the district has reallocated our expenditures and we align that with our school district mission, vision and values,” Cuene said. “But that means that we have to make cuts every year while making sure that the priority is keeping the money in the classroom.”

The committee’s platform also includes a list of action items, one of which is to restore special education funding to eliminate cross-subsidy.

Cuene explained that last year, 7 percent, or $9.2 million, of the district’s operating budget was used to cover unfunded special education expenditures. The committee will work with local legislators to push for a phased-in approach to increase special education funding and decrease the cross-subsidy by 25 percent per year over the next four years so that state-mandated special education services are fully funded by the 2021 school year.

“We’re very proud of our special education program in Wayzata Public Schools, and I think we do a nice job of meeting students’ needs, but that cross-subsidy does exist,” Cuene said.

Another action item the district will focus on this legislative session is supporting college and career readiness for all students in the district. The committee is asking lawmakers to consider the benefits of concurrent enrollment programs like Wayzata High’s Compass program, which was launched at the beginning of this school year for juniors and seniors. In the program, courses are designed and taught in collaboration with community business leaders and faculty from North Hennepin and Normandale community colleges, and students enrolled in the program earn both high school and college credit.

Cuene said the committee will work to strengthen collaborative partnerships between high schools and post-secondary schools, and ensuring funding and licensure issues aren’t barriers to participation from public school districts.

The committee will also work to increase access to high quality early learning programs to ensure that each preschooler is ready for kindergarten.

“We know that kindergarten readiness increases future student success,” Cuene said. “We know that kindergarten readiness reduces the need for expensive intervention services. … The Legislature should increase access for all young learners, especially those who might not be able to afford an early education experience.”

One way the district works to prepare young learners for kindergarten is through its partnership with Plymouth-based nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners and its Caring for Kids initiative, which provides scholarships for preschoolers from families with low or limited incomes.

The committee will also continue working with IOCP and the organization’s Great Expectations initiative, which provides support to students in the district who are living in poverty.

“We have almost 1,500 kids who live in poverty, so we want to make sure that we’re partnering with IOCP and with other community organizations because the school can’t solve all of those problems alone,” Cuene said.

In the last budget, the state funded five pilot initiatives as part of the Education Partnerships Coalition.

Cuene said the school district will also work to make sure lawmakers understand the increasing mental health needs of students.

“When we meet with our legislators, we’ll try to talk to them about some initiatives we have in the school district that have been successful, and that includes having co-located mental health services embedded into all of our school buildings,” Cuene said.

The committee will also work toward creating stable funding for the increasing need for students to have access to technology.

Support of local control, which includes opposing new unfunded mandates, repealing current unfunded mandates and opposing a mandatory statewide health insurance pool, is another ongoing action item the committee will focus on this legislative session.

“We really need to maintain local control to ensure that our teachers can provide the quality instruction that we know that is necessary for student success,” Cuene said.

While there’s plenty on the agenda for the Legislature – hot topics include health insurance costs, transportation funding and the state’s projected $1.4 billion budget surplus – Cuene said the committee is hopeful that education will be a high priority for state lawmakers.

