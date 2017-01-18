Wayzata boys shock Hopkins 81-55

Trojan coach didn’t relax until the end

Even as he watched his team build a 20-point lead over Hopkins in the second half of a Lake Conference boys basketball game Jan. 13, Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said he couldn’t relax.

“Kenny Novak Jr. [of Hopkins] is an awesome coach,” said Schnettler. “We had to keep playing hard, going after every rebound, every loose ball.”

The result of that effort was an 81-55 win, Schnettler’s second straight against Hopkins, dating back to last season.

In the last minute, Schnettler was finally able to smile, but not for long. As the home crowd celebrated, he prepared to shake Novak’s hand.

What were some of the keys to the win?

“Offensively, we’re a good shooting team, and we make a lot of shots because we make the extra pass,” Schnettler observed.

The components of Wayzata’s 12-0 start to the season are: Play hard and play together. It’s as simple as that.

A balanced scoring effort helped the Trojans beat Hopkins. Senior guard Ryan Lindberg led the way with 20 points and senior forward Gavin Baumgartner was next with 17. Sophomore point guard Jacob Beeninga followed with 15 points and junior guard Drew Galinson had 14.

Only two players scored in double figures for the Royals, but one of them, senior guard Ishmael El-Amin, led all scorers with 24. Freshman guard Blaise Beauchamp added 12 and senior forward Simon Wright was next with eight.

Wayzata (2-0) is the only undefeated team in the Lake Conference through the first three rounds, while Hopkins has started Lake play 0-2 for the first time in Novak’s career. The Royals’ other conference loss was to Edina 73-63, but in that game they didn’t have El-Amin, the Lake’s leading scorer.

In addition to defeating Hopkins last week, Wayzata picked up a quality nonconference victory over St. Louis Park Jan. 10.

Wayzata took a 40-33 lead into intermission and outscored the Orioles by 10 in the second half to win 73-56.

The Trojans’ balance was evident as leading scorers Beeninga and Mitchell Faust each had 13 points. Lindberg and sophomore guard Luke Paulson each scored nine points, while Baumgartner and Ben Grosse scored eight each and Galinson finished with seven.

Park’s leading scorer was Cire Mayfield with 13 points.

“St. Louis Park was missing a couple guys,” said Schnettler. “When everyone is healthy, they’re really good.”

Looking ahead to this week’s action, Wayzata will play Armstrong in a nonconference game at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Armstrong High gym.

“Armstrong is a good team, led by Race Thompson, who is one of the best players in the state,” said Schnettler.

Hopkins will return to its home floor to play Eden Prairie in a 7 p.m. Lake Conference game Friday, Jan. 20, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. Eden Prairie is 2-1 in conference play following a 71-56 victory over Minnetonka Jan. 13.

