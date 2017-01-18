Tri-Dynamics Toastmasters open house is Jan. 30 in Golden Valley

Tri-Dynamics Toastmasters will host an open house 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Morrie’s Cadillac, 7400 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley.

Attendees can visit with current Toastmasters members, enjoy refreshments and sit in on the meeting and discussion.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.

Info: tridynamics.toastmastersclubs.org