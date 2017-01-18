Tonka swimmers post solid Maroon & Gold victory

Eagles finish a distant 2nd

The No. 1 and 2-ranked high school swimming and diving teams in Minnesota, who are both from the Lake Conference, went head-to-head in the first big meet of the new year recently at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Minnetonka’s depth produced a clear victory over second-ranked Eden Prairie in the 16-team meet, which was also attended by Lake Conference rivals Edina and Wayzata.

Minnetonka came out of the gate flying with its win in the 200-yard medley relay. Erik Gessner, Corey Lau, John Shelstad and Joe Ackerson posted a time of 1:34.07. Minnetonka also took fourth place in the event with Quinn Yeager, George Thiss, Marco Conati and Ethan Li. Wayzata placed fifth with Casey Stowe, Brandon Sherman, Sam Kennedy and Brian Stowe.

The Skippers also did well in the second event, the 200-yard freestyle, with three of the top five finishers. Sam Schilling was the winner with a time of 1:39.08. Joe Hanson placed fourth and Thomas Pederson took fifth place.

Tonka’s highest finish in the 200-yard individual medley was John Shelstad’s third place.

In the 50-yard freestyle, which was won by Eden Prairie’s Jordan Greenberg, the Skippers had a fifth place from Lau and a sixth place from Ackerson.

The Lake Conference’s top finishers in diving were both from Edina – Ryan Phillip in third place and Charlie Greene in fourth. Mason Zarns from Wayzata placed eighth.

Josh Withers of Eden Prairie won the 100-yard butterfly in 51.23. The next three finishers were all from Minnetonka – Michael Shelstad in second, Gessner in third and Conati in fourth.

John Shelstad of Tonka won the 100-yard freestyle in 46.80 in an upset over Eden Prairie’s Greenberg, who finished in 47.14. Skipper Joe Hanson placed third.

Schilling gave Minnetonka second-place points in the 500 freestyle with his time of 4:37.09. Pederson added a third place and Edina’s Charlie Webb placed sixth.

Minnetonka dominated the 200-yard freestyle relay with first- and third-place finishes. The first-place team of Hanson, Lau, Ackerson and Schilling went 1:27.78. It was a close race with the Eden Prairie team of Withers, Greenberg, Devin Murphy and Dane Hudson, who swam 1:28.00. Minnetonka’s third-place team of Conati, Li, Zach Ambrosen and Pederson swam 1:29.44.

Three Lake Conference boys finished in the top five in the 100 backstroke. Gessner from Minnetonka was second with Eden Prairie’s Austin Pham fourth and Wayzata’s Casey Stowe fifth.

Minnetonka’s Lau, the defending state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, fended off all challengers, taking first place in 56.68.

Minnetonka finished off its victory by taking first and second places in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Hanson, Ackerson, Michael Shelstad and Schilling swam 3:09.37 for first place. Pederson, Conati, Gessner and John Shelstad took second place in 3:12.48.

This Saturday, Jan. 21, is the date for True Team section competition. Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Edina and Wayzata all have a shot at representing their sections at the True Team State Meet.

Maroon & Gold Team Scores

Minnetonka 660.5, Eden Prairie 481, Stillwater 382, Breck/Blake 303.5, Eagan 225, Edina 220.5, Wayzata 174.5, Hudson, Wisconsin 167, St. Michael-Albertville 163, Forest Lake 145, Simley 139, Minnesota Online 126.5, Duluth East 21, Minnehaha Academy 16.

