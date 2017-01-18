Tonka gymnasts score victory at Hopkins

Junior Alyssa Olson of the Minnetonka High girls gymnastics team led the Skippers to a Lake Conference dual-meet victory over Hopkins Jan. 12 at Hopkins High School.

“Alyssa posted her highest all-around and bars scores of the season,” said Minnetonka head coach Samantha Howard, whose team won by a score of 136.7 to 128.225.

Olson was the winner in all four individual events, although she had to share first place on beam with Minnetonka teammate Kaitlin Roberts. Olson’s all-around score of 36.35 was a sign of her progress.

“Alyssa is having a fantastic year,” coach Howard said. “She is stronger and more confident this year, and as a result her routines are cleaner. Her best scoring event is floor exercise. She has been above 9 in every meet this season. Alyssa has added some difficulty to her bars routine.”

Roberts is the other all-arounder who keys Minnetonka’s scoring.

“Kaitlin is really coming along,” Howard observed. “And sophomore Nicole Thompson is doing well. In our meet at Hopkins, she was second on vault with her highest score of the season, 9.15.

Faith Robinson continues to be one of Minnetonka’s leaders on vault and floor exercise and some of the younger gymnasts in the program are making big strides.

In addition to winning the varsity meet at Hopkins, the Skippers won the JV meet by outscoring the Royals 119.15 to 113.75.

Next for the Skippers is their annual Senior Night meet against the Edina Hornets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Minnetonka High’s gymnastics gym.

