South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Jan. 20-27

Friday, Jan. 20

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

NORTH AMERICAN POND HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

NORTH AMERICAN POND HOCKEY TOURNAMENT: G.B. LEIGHTON CONCERT

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com

GREENWOOD NIGHT: ‘MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Old Log Theatre

Info: oldlog.com

JACUZZI PUMA CONCERT

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Saturday, Jan. 21

BREAKFAST AT THE LODGE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

WINTER SUNRISE ON THE FARM

When: 8 a.m.-noon

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

NORTH AMERICAN POND HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com

BIRD BANDING

When: 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

NORTH AMERICAN POND HOCKEY: BEAN BAG TOURNAMENT

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com

FELTED CREATIONS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

BITE FOR BITE: GETTING THE MOST FROM WHOLE FOOD EATING

When: 1:30-4 p.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

NORTH AMERICAN POND HOCKEY TOURNAMENT: WONDROUS WONTONS CONCERT

When: 2-5 p.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

NORTH AMERICAN POND HOCKEY TOURNAMENT: CHASE AND OVATION CONCERT

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com

BITTER ROOTS CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Sunday, Jan. 22

FLURRY SCURRY 5K

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: flurryscurry.com

NORTH AMERICAN POND HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com

NORTH AMERICAN POND HOCKEY: BEAN BAG TOURNAMENT

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com

BREWGRASS SUNDAYS

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Monday, Jan. 23

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EDRC MEETING WITH SEN. DAVID OSMEK ON GENERAL SALES TAX

When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

QUILT GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TAI-CHI

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: PUPPET ESCAPADES

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

BABY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

WELLNESS WORKSHOP

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

INTERFAITH PRAYERS FOR PEACE AND UNITY

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: St. Edward the Confessor Episcopal Church, 865 Ferndale Rd. N., Wayzata

Info: bit.ly/2jbQCej

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

Tuesday, Jan. 24

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WINTER FARMERS’ MARKET

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: http://excelsiorbrew.com/

BOOK CLUB

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

TONKA BAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityoftonkabay.net

EXCELSIOR HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

Wednesday, Jan. 25

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN MIC

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

EXCELSIOR LION’S CLUB

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Jake O’Connors

Info: 952-201-1348

SOUTH LAKE MINNETONKA MAYORS FORUM

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Shouthshore Center

Info: lwvsouthtonka.org

LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: lmcd.org

Thursday, Jan. 26

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TEEN TIME

When: 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

MINNETONKA ALUMNI ASSOCIATION FUNDRAISER

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Potbelly, 4907 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: bit.ly/2iLKciD

OPEN LATE

THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT BOARD MEETING

When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: MCWD Offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnehahacreek.org

LADIES NIGHT OUT: ‘MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Old Log Theatre

Info: oldlog.com

Friday, Jan. 27

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

BOBBY Z’S PURPLE RAIN CONCERT

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: 952-474-8876