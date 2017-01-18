Skipper skaters take their game outdoors

Tonka faces Stillwater on ‘Hockey Day’

Hockey Day Minnesota, the annual celebration one of the state’s favorite outdoor games, will feature an evening game between the high school girls teams from Minnetonka and Stillwater Saturday, Jan. 21, in downtown Stillwater.

This is the second time the Minnetonka girls have been chosen to play on Hockey Day. The Minnetonka-Stillwater contest is set to begin at 5:30. The game will be played just to the north of the famous Lift Bridge.

“Our girls are very excited to play outdoors, under the lights,” said Skipper head coach Eric Johnson. “The ice will be refrigerated. The only question now is what the weather will bring.”

Ideally, for outdoor hockey, the temperature will be 15-20 degrees above zero. This time of year in Minnesota, that’s no guarantee. It would also be nice if it isn’t snowing – or raining – on Saturday afternoon.

Johnson said the strategy is slightly different in the outdoor game.

“Our main objective will be getting pucks to the offensive zone,” he said. The less time Minnetonka stays in its own zone, the less the Skippers could be hurt by an unlucky bounce.

Minnetonka warmed up for its outdoor experience in a 3-3 Lake Conference tie with Eden Prairie Jan. 10 at Eden Prairie Community Center.

It was the third tie of the season for the Skippers, who stood 9-5-3 following this deadlock. Eden Prairie left the ice 12-5-1 overall.

Minnetonka needed a goal from captain Emma Bigham in the third period to escape the building with a tie. She scored with assists from Bella Bertogliat and Maggie Nicholson.

Earlier in the contest, Bertogliat and Madison Fleming scored for the Skippers. Captain Naomi Rogge had two goals for Eden Prairie and Emily McLaughlin also scored.

In the battle of the goalies, Minnetonka’s Elizabeth Kubicek and Eden Prairie’s Alexa Dobchuk played to a virtual standoff. Kubicek rejected 31 of 34 Eagle shots and Dobchuk had 24 saves on 27 shots.

Minnetonka’s penalty-kill unit was clicking as the Skippers held Eden Prairie scoreless in three tries.

“Eden Prairie is always a good matchup for us,” said coach Johnson. “Both teams are strong in goal and strong on defense. Emma [Bigham] leads a deep lineup with a good supporting cast and Naomi Rogge leads Eden Prairie.

“Whenever we play Eden Prairie, we have to play high percentage hockey. And when we’re killing off penalties against Eden Prairie, our goalie has to be our best player.”

Johnson said the Skippers went into the game hoping to contain Rogge, but the Lake’s leading scorer increased her goal total to 23 for the season.

“Rogge is a strong skater with a good shot,” Johnson observed. “She’s just an all-around good forward.”

