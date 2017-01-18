Skipper boys rebound with win over Benilde

Scoring balance is key for Tonka

After losing a 9-5 decision to Moorhead Friday, Jan. 13, the Minnetonka High boys hockey team had a quick turnaround with a game against Benilde-St. Margaret’s the next night at Pagel Activity Center.

In the BSM game, Minnetonka was much crisper in its execution and the result was an impressive 6-0 victory.

“It was good that we could get back on the ice after that Moorhead game,” said Minnetonka head coach Brian Urick. “Moorhead has a couple of guys who can really bury the puck, and they made the most of their chances. Our effort was good in that game, and I told the guys before the Benilde game that we needed that kind of effort again.”

Urick was pleased with the result against BSM. “As the season goes on, our guys are competing harder for loose pucks,” said Urick. “We need all 20 guys every game.”

Minnetonka’s scoring balance was the highlight in the BSM game. Jack Meredith led the attack with two goals, while Ryan Elder, Bobby Brink, Matt Cavanaugh and Matt Koethe also found the back of the net.

Senior Matt Muller stopped all 14 of the Red Knights’ shots on net, while Minnetonka had 40 shots on goal.

“We are getting good production from some of our first-year varsity players,” Urick noted. “Jack Meredith is starting to score some goals, and Jack Bayless and Bobby Brink are contributing points.”

Of course, captains Jack Bowman, T.J. Rogers and Zach Van Sant are doing their share. Rogers had two goals in the loss to Moorhead, while Bowman and Van Sant each scored one along with Anders Johnson. Minnetonka outshot Moorhead 28-15, but “Moorhead had more puck luck than we did,” said Urick.

The Skippers have two Lake Conference games on the schedule this week.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, they will face Hopkins at Pagel Activity Center.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Minnetonka will take on Wayzata, the defending state Class AA champ, at Plymouth Ice Center.

The Olympic rink at Plymouth Ice Center offers a unique challenge for any visiting team.

“When you’re playing on the bigger rink, there is a lot more room to skate,” said Urick. “If you don’t get the puck to the net, you won’t have enough scoring chances.”

Minnetonka enters this week’s action with an overall record of 9-6-0.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]