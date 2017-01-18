Sabes Jewish Community Center safely evacuated for bomb threat

The Sabes Jewish Community Center was evacuated this morning after a bomb threat was reported at the St. Louis Park center.

According to the City of St. Louis Park, police responded just after 10 a.m., the building was evacuated and children were being reunited with their parents.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing, according to the city statement. Officials from the St. Louis Park Police Department contacted federal authorities and were informed that similar threats occurred this morning around the country at Jewish institutions.

Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, said: “The Sabes JCC and Barry Family Campus were safely evacuated this morning after a bomb threat was received over the phone. Leadership at the Sabes JCC and Barry Family Campus showed tremendous poise in responding to this incident. JCCs in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Maine received similar bomb threats today. The JCRC is working in close cooperation with law enforcement and appreciates their quick response to this incident. Please respect law enforcement as they continue to investigate this incident.”