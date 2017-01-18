Minnetonka boys fall to the Eagles 71-56

Skippers surge to early lead, lose in 2nd half

After taking a 39-29 halftime lead Jan. 13 at Eden Prairie, the Minnetonka High boys basketball team faded in the second half and lost the Lake Conference game 71-56.

Eden Prairie outscored the Skippers 42-17 in the second half. Every time something went right for the Eagles, something went wrong for Minnetonka. The Eagles had 30 free-throw attempts to only eight for the Skippers, and that had a big impact on the outcome, according to Minnetonka head coach Ryan Freeberg.

“Eden Prairie was more aggressive than we were,” said Freeberg, explaining why the Eagles got to the line so frequently.

Freshman guard Drake Dobbs of EP was the thorn in the Skippers’ side, as he scored 29 points, 14 of them on free throws.

“We went into the game with a goal of holding Owen Chose and Kyler Kluge to 30 percent of Eden Prairie’s points,” said Freeberg. “They combined for only 13 points, so we felt good about that.”

All but two of Minnetonka’s points came from four starters. Senior guard Isaiah Carver-Bagley led Tonka with 17, while senior center Matt Haas scored 14 and Jalen Dearring scored 13. Senior forward Burt Hedstrom maintained his season-long string of double-figure scoring games with 10 points.

“There is a lot of pressure on Isaiah and Burt to score,” said Freeberg. “We need other guys to create more offense. We shot well early in the game, and Isaiah made a couple of threes.”

With the loss, the Skippers slipped to 5-7 overall and 0-1 in Lake Conference games. Eden Prairie is 8-5 overall with a 2-1 Lake Conference mark.

Next for the Skippers is a Lake Conference game against Edina at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Minnetonka High’s West Gym.

Edina (8-2) is led by senior guard Walt McGrory, one of the leading candidates for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota Award.

Both McGrory and junior guard Anders Nelson are averaging right around 20 points per game this season. Sophomore guard Jack Middleton is Edina’s other main scoring threat, while Derek Graf, Jimmy Connell and Matt Hofrenning are Edina’s key players on the front line.

