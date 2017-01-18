Lake teams show potential to conquer parity

In this age of parity, it is almost impossible to find a high school team that’s able to complete a perfect season.

Of course, the Edina High girls tennis team did it numerous times during its streak of 19 consecutive state Class AA titles, but that is one of the few exceptions that comes to mind. John Sherman

As of Jan. 15, there were three Lake Conference teams with unbeaten records, who might just do the impossible this season.

After a convincing 85-55 win over Wayzata Jan. 13, the Hopkins High girls basketball team looks like a team that could run the table. The closest game the Royals have had this season was a 65-60 overtime win over second-ranked Eastview. Hopkins is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A mainly on the strength of its guard play. Ninth-grader Paige Bueckers is the leading scorer in the Lake Conference and quite possibly the Lake’s best player already.

The other three guards – Dee Dee Winston, Dlayla Chakolis and Raena Suggs – can all drive and hit the three.

And forward Angie Hammond ties it all together for the Royals with her inside game.

Coach Brian Cosgriff has the highest career winning percentage among the state’s girls basketball coaches, and in any close game, I like his chances.

Trojans Surge

Wayzata High boys basketball coach Bryan Schnettler has his team on the rise following a huge 81-55 victory over Hopkins Jan. 13.

The Trojans are undefeated so far, thanks to their depth, shooting and hard-nosed defense.

Wayzata’s top 10 players are better than anyone else’s top 10. However, the high-end talent of Maple Grove, Apple Valley and No. 1-ranked Champlin Park could be roadblocks to the Trojans’ state-championship aspirations.

“We just want to keep getting a little bit better every week,” said Schnettler, whose Trojans will play Armstrong in the ‘Battle of Plymouth’ at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Armstrong High gym.

The Trojans will have to find a way to contain Armstrong’s All-State candidate, forward Race Thompson. On the other hand, Armstrong will have to do a great job of guarding the perimeter to keep the Trojans from going on a three-point shooting binge. Ryan Lindberg and Gavin Baumgartner lead the Trojan attack.

Hornets Sting

I have always thought that it’s harder to run the table in high school hockey than in high school basketball.

The parity of the state’s boys and girls hockey teams has never been more apparent.

Still, the Edina High girls hockey team has a shot at an undefeated season with its 17-0-1 record. The only blemish on the Hornets’ record is a 3-3 tie with Breck School.

Soon, the Hornets will have junior forward Emily Oden back in the lineup. She has been playing for Team USA at the World Under-18 Women’s Championships in the Czech Republic.

Even without Oden, the Hornets have showed plenty of scoring punch with players such as Sophie Slattery, Lolita Fidler and the Bowlby sisters, Grace and C.C. Goalie Anna Goldstein is one of the best in the state as she proved recently during back-to-back shutout wins over Wayzata (3-0) and Eden Prairie (1-0).

Milestone 100

Hopkins High senior Nate Johnson earned his 100th career wrestling victory in a quadrangular Jan. 13 at Minneapolis Southwest.

Johnson joins teammate Jesse Sattler in the 100-win club. Sattler, also a senior, has an outside chance for the 150-win mark.

